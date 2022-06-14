DGAP-News: Mirovia AB / Key word(s): Bond

Mirovia receives the bondholders' approval in the written procedure to amend the terms of the outstanding bond loan



14.06.2022 / 17:25

Mirovia receives the bondholders' approval in the written procedure to amend the terms of the outstanding bond loan Mirovia Nordics AB (publ) ("Mirovia" or the "Company") today announces that the written procedure initiated on 24 May 2022 (the "Written Procedure") regarding certain amendments in the terms of the Company's outstanding bond loan with ISIN SE0015938378 (the "Bonds" ) has successfully been concluded. A requisite number of bondholders have participated in the Written Procedure in order to form a quorum and a requisite majority of the bondholders have voted in favour of the Company's proposal in accordance with the Written Procedure. The bondholders have thus approved to amend the First Call Date to an earlier date as set out in the notice of the Written Procedure which is available on the Company's website. The amendments to the terms enter into force as per today, 14 June 2022. The amended terms for the Bonds are available on the Company's website. The consent fee in accordance with the Written Procedure will be paid no later than 29 June 2022 to the registered bondholders as per 1 June 2022. About Mirovia: Mirovia is a Nordic group that invests in entrepreneurial companies that offer software solutions and niche IT services. Mirovia was founded in 2020 with the goal of being an active owner and business partner of small and medium-sized companies that have continued autonomy of their operations. Mirovia Group's turnover amounted to over SEK 327 million pro forma in 2021. For more information, please contact: Sebastian Karlsson, CEO and Co-founder, on e-mail sebastian@mirovia.io Peter Olofsson, CFO, on e-mail peter@mirovia.io www.mirovia.io This information is such information that Mirovia Nordics AB (publ) is obliged to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 14 June 2022 at 16.30 (CEST). This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

