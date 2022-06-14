Jolywood has canceled a plan to invest in solar cell and panel production in Indonesia, while Hangzhou First Applied Material has said that it will invest $226 million in the expansion of its EVA film output capacity.Jolywood's board has decided to scrap a plan to invest in Indonesia because the pandemic has complicated its efforts. The company cited a range of issues, from flights to logistics. Its original plan, announced in March 2021, was to invest in 1 GW of solar cell and 1.5 GW of PV module capacity in Indonesia. Hangzhou First Applied Material has announced plans to invest $226 million ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...