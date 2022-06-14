Multicloud leader recognized by Google Cloud for helping customers using proprietary technology and expertise

DoiT International (DoiT), a global multicloud software and managed service provider (MSP), today announced that it has received the 2021 Google Cloud Global Sales Partner of the Year award.

DoiT was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers maximize their value from the cloud by streamlining operations through intelligent technology, expert consultancy and unlimited support.

In 2021, DoiT continued to grow at a significant pace, serving more than 1,700 customers globally. The company earned a No. 2 ranking on ChannelE2E's Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs List and announced a new collaboration with AMD to provide workload benchmark analysis on AMD EPYC processors for Google Cloud customers. DoiT's unique business model ensures a fast time to value for every customer by giving them instant and unlimited access to its cloud products and services, at no additional cost.

As a global sales partner of Google Cloud, DoiT focuses significant effort on increasing awareness and adoption of Google technologies and services. The company expanded considerably in 2021, establishing teams in Canada, Ireland, the Nordics, Estonia, Spain and more, and introduced Flexsave technology and Kubernetes analytics capabilities in its technology platform. In 2021, DoiT's Flexsave enabled an average 17% cost savings for customers after adoption, delivering immediate, measurable value for customers.

"These awards demonstrate the incredible commitment our partners have made to helping customers succeed, and their immense capabilities across Google Cloud solutions and products," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate VP, Global Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. "We're thrilled to recognize DoiT International as our Global Sales Partner of the Year, for their growing customer base, expanding work with Google Cloud and their passion for providing exceptional services to customers."

"2021 was a phenomenal year of growth, allowing us to help our customers continue to transform their business potential through affordable, cutting-edge cloud products," said Yoav Toussia-Cohen, CEO of DoiT. "Last year, cloud costs accounted for one-third of corporate IT budgets, a figure that's only expected to rise. As companies continue to build cloud-based infrastructure, having a trusted, experienced partner to guide the growth is essential to scaling effectively."

DoiT makes its customer support and satisfaction stats available publicly, online and in real time at doit-intl.com/stats. More information about DoiT's support and offering for Google Cloud customers can be found on its website.

About DoiT International

DoiT International provides intelligent technology to simplify and automate public cloud use, alongside expert consultancy and unlimited technical support for digitally savvy companies. An award-winning strategic partner of Google Cloud and AWS, DoiT operates in more than 70 countries worldwide. For more information, visit doit-intl.com.

