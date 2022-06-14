Boehringer Ingelheim today announced the signing of an option to acquire Trutino Biosciences Inc. (the "Transaction"), a San Diego-based biotech company.

Trutino Biosciences is a pre-clinical stage biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of next-generation cytokine therapies to treat immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. Boehringer Ingelheim is dedicated to a two-pronged research strategy to fight cancers: through cancer cell-directed and immune cell-targeting compounds. The ongoing research partnership between Boehringer Ingelheim and Trutino is part of an overarching effort to mobilize a patient's immune system to fight cancer.

"Boehringer Ingelheim is excited to extend our partnership with Dr. Kim and his outstanding team at Trutino Biosciences. Our existing collaboration has made rapid and impressive progress in a short time frame, and we expect this field to have potential combination benefits with our existing immune-targeting assets," said Clive R. Wood, Ph.D., Corporate Senior Vice President and Global Head of Discovery Research, Boehringer Ingelheim. "The selective activation of specific cytokines localized in the tumor microenvironment holds enormous promise and has the potential to be a key element in fully harnessing the power of the immune system to fight cancer."

"It's been two years since our initial strategic alliance began and we are very excited to further strengthen our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim, a leader in cancer immunology, to advance potential cytokine therapeutic options that will transform the lives of cancer patients worldwide," said Phillip Kim, Ph.D., MBA, Founder and CEO of Trutino Biosciences. "Boehringer Ingelheim has a deep commitment to our innovative scientific approaches and to bringing novel cancer therapies to patients. This global partnership validates the broad potential of our proprietary 'On Demand Cytokine' platform. As part of this expanded collaborative framework, we aim to rapidly develop a new generation of cytokine therapies as single agent and in combination with Boehringer Ingelheim's pipeline portfolio of cancer vaccines, oncolytic viruses, T cell engagers and other therapeutic modalities."

Under the agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim reserves the right to purchase all shares of Trutino Biosciences once specified program milestones have been achieved within a given timeframe. Until that time, Trutino will continue to operate as an independent company, with the existing fruitful strategic partnership and collaboration agreement between the companies continuing uninterrupted.

The transaction consideration consists of an option fee, the issuance of a convertible note and fixed purchase price terms to acquire Trutino Biosciences once pre-defined milestones are achieved. The option fee and principal amount of the convertible note funded by Boehringer Ingelheim at the signing of the option will collectively fully finance Trutino Biosciences through the next major development milestones of Trutino Biosciences.

Boehringer Ingelheim and Trutino Biosciences were introduced in 2019 during one of Boehringer Ingelheim's "Grass Roots Innovation" events in San Diego. From there, in 2020 the companies forged a multi-target strategic partnership on conditionally masked cytokines. Boehringer Ingelheim's Grass Roots programs provide biotech entrepreneurs mentoring and access to expertise and possible funding. To learn more, visit Grass Roots Innovation.

