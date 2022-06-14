The alliance will bring new automated storage and picking technology to retailers in the European market

Attabotics, the world's first 3D supply chain system for modern commerce, and Körber Supply Chain Automation, an international technology group, are entering into a strategic partnership to equip European companies with Attabotics' 3D patented storage and retrieval technology. The automated system features efficient order picking at high speeds, including built-in sequencing and buffering, all within the footprint of the ultra-high density storage structure.

Körber's supply chain automation arm has been seeking innovative partners to jointly support European e-commerce companies with the challenges of order fulfillment. Körber will be a reseller, integrator, and implementation partner for the Attabotics solution in most of Europe.

Attabotics' all-in-one fulfillment system condenses typical warehouse space by creating a single, vertical storage structure that uses 3D robotic shuttles internally to store and pick goods for workers on the outside perimeter to ship. This unique architecture maximizes the flexibility and speed of warehouse processes while maintaining a cost-effective and eco-friendly methodology. As consumer expectations continue to increase at unprecedented levels, Attabotics is helping customers across several industries, including retail, grocery and infrastructure, adjust to that surge while simultaneously offering a solution to the warehouse labor shortage.

"Attabotics has seen success implementing this technology in partnership with multiple e-commerce brands and retailers in North America expanding our solution to the European market was the next logical step," says Scott Gravelle, CEO and founder of Attabotics. "Körber's expertise and presence in Europe are complementary to Attabotics and we're pleased to be offering customers a trusted international partner for their operations."

Michiel Veenman, Vice President K. Fulfillment Solutions at the Körber Business Area Supply Chain Automation adds, "Flexibility, responsiveness and performance are essential for today's fulfillment operations. We believe that the Attabotics' solution offers a powerful combination of characteristics that were not yet available on the European market. With Attabotics' technology, Körber can now offer our customers the next step in automation."

To learn more about Attabotics, please visit https://www.attabotics.com/.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

In the Business Area Körber Supply Chain, we have a broad range of proven supply chain solutions to fit our customers' size, business strategy and appetite for growth. Our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio that includes software, automation, voice solutions, robotics and material handling plus the systems integration expertise to tie it all together. Körber helps to manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

About Attabotics

Attabotics is the world's first 3D robotics supply chain system for modern commerce. Inspired by the framework of ant colonies, Attabotics replaces the rows and aisles of traditional fulfillment centers with a patented storage structure and robotics shuttles that utilize both horizontal and vertical space, reducing the company's warehouse needs by 85 percent. By empowering retailers to place fulfillment centers near high-density urban areas, Attabotics helps create jobs and decrease carbon emissions by closing the last-mile delivery gap. Attabotics has been adopted by major brands and other retailers across apparel, food and beverage and home goods. Attabotics is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada with fulfillment centers across the United States and Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005834/en/

Contacts:

Jake Tredo

attabotics@moxiegrouppr.com

562.283.4085