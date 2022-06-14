The "Automotive Finance Market Research Report by Provider Type (Banks and OEMs), Type, Purpose Type, Vehicle Type, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East Africa) Global Forecast to 2027 Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Finance Market size was estimated at USD 249.79 billion in 2021, USD 269.45 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.04% to reach USD 397.43 billion by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automotive Finance Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automotive Finance Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automotive Finance Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automotive Finance Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automotive Finance Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automotive Finance Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automotive Finance Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automotive Finance Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adoption of technology such as Blockchain technology and AI to enable improved service

Growing innovation in e-commerce reshaping the car financing processes

Growing demand for EVs

Restraints

Rise in cab facilities

Opportunities

Untapped potential in emerging markets

Increasing number of govt banks and authorized financial institution

Challenges

Rising environmental concerns

High competition in industry

Companies Mentioned

Ally Financial Inc.

Banco Bradesco SA

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of China

BNP Paribas SA

Capital One

Chase Auto Finance

Daimler Financial Services

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC

General Motors Financial Company, Inc.

Hitachi Capital Corporation

HSBC Holdings PLC

Hyundai Motor Co

ICBC (Industrial and Commercial Bank of India)

JPMorgan Chase Co.

KPMG International Limited

Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

PNC Bank NA

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited

Standard Bank Group Ltd

Toyota Motor Credit Corporation

Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Wells Fargo Co

