Best Places to Work: Comdata awarded the Best Place to Work Certification in Romania for 2022

BUCHAREST, Romania, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comdata Romania, an affiliate of the leading global service provider in Customer Interaction and Process Management, has been officially recognized as one of the best places to work in Romania for 2022. Employees ranked the company favorably in all the eight workplace factors of the certification - more than 83% of employees said the company is offering a great working environment, and 82% of employees are recommending the organization, 6 points higher compared to a typical Romanian BPO company.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Alessandro Pinto, Country Manager Comdata Romania, he said "We are very happy to receive the Best Place to Work certification! For years, Comdata has been committed every day to putting its vision into practice, trying to develop its values with commitment and obtaining this prestigious recognition confirms that the path followed is the correct one. I want to thank every single employee of Comdata Romania for their daily dedication, involvement and good work and for making our workplace a "best place to work" all together"

Fabio Coi, Head of HR Romania, Albania & Global Clients Division in Romania commented on this achievement "For more than 15 years Comdata Romania has put all its efforts into the growth and promotion of a healthy corporate culture. With the pandemic, we were among the first companies in Romania to implement the Work from Home model, allowing all teams to operate safely and in record time we have developed technical and management solutions that have made it possible to work remotely. This award is proof that all our initiatives have been appreciated and it is our intention to continue in this direction"

Every year, the program partners with many organizations in Romania, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.