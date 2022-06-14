Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - HAW CAPITAL 2 CORP. (TSXV: HAW.P) (the "Company" or "HAW2"), a Capital Pool Company ("CPC") pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and Songistry Inc. ("Songistry") jointly announce that the Company and Songistry have mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced letter of intent ("LOI") in accordance with the terms of the LOI.

As a result, the proposed qualifying transaction, as described in the Company's press release dated December 2, 2021, will not proceed. HAW2 will continue to actively evaluate other opportunities and candidates with the objective to complete a Qualifying Transaction (as that term is defined in Policy 2.4 of the Exchange).

Trading of HAW2 common shares will resume once the Exchange has completed a resumption review.

