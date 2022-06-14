NovAccess Global Inc.: NovAccess Global CEO Dwain Irvin Featured on MoneyTV

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / NovAccess Global Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) announced that its Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dwain Irvin was a featured guest on MoneyTV, an internationally-syndicated weekly business television program reaching more than 180 million TV households globally and hosted by veteran investment journalist Donald Baillargeon.

The show will be broadcast on TV with viewing available by accessing the following link: http://moneytv.net/global-tv-listing/. Alternatively, the show may be viewed in online streaming format by clicking on the following link which also will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: https://vimeo.com/718745819.

During the in-depth interview, Dr. Irvin discussed the Company's critical intellectual properties supporting NovAccess Global's clinical trial stage novel immunotherapy for brain tumor patients. The Company is developing a cutting edge translational biotechnology cancer antigen to be applied to the treatment of brain cancer using vaccination therapy. Other important topics that were addressed included developments surrounding its upcoming orphan drug filing and a planned Phase I IND application with the FDA with the potential for a Phase IIa application.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.

NovAccess Global is currently developing a cancer vaccine therapy that enhances the patient's immune response against brain tumors. Our Company has a novel immunotherapeutic approach to treat brain tumor patients with glioblastoma multiforme, the most common adult brain tumor with a 15-month median survival after diagnosis. Our patented technology is designed to combine a dendritic cell-based immunotherapeutic approach with a unique combination of Toll-like receptor (TLR) adjuvants, TLR-AD1, to help promote an enhanced immune response against the patient's tumor. Our platform technology focuses on enhancing the patient's immune cells to fight their unique cancer by utilizing the antigens specific to the patient's tumor. The Company owns a cancer vaccine, which is a medication that stimulates or restores the immune system's ability to fight existing cancer by strengthening the body's natural defenses against the cancer cells. It is a meaningful technology that could significantly improve the quality of life and prognosis for the many people who suffer from brain tumors. For more information, please visit novaccessglobal.com.

