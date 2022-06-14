Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Erfolgreicher Vorlauf einer Wirksamkeitsstudie bei refraktärer (medikamentenresistenter) Epilepsie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.06.2022 | 20:41
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linton Capital LLP: Linton Capital announces completion of further investment into JOE Media following an increase of Social Media Platform revenues of over 500%

LONDON, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linton Capital LLP announces that it has today completed a further investment into the Irish and UK entities of the Greencastle Media Group that together operate the JOE Media business in UK and Ireland.

The Greencastle Media Group business is led by Group CEO, John Quinlan, and is a group of social first media publishers, including JOE Media which is particularly well known for political and sports coverage. JOE Media has gone from strength to strength, with a near doubling of revenues in 2021 and continued strong performance in 2022 notably in revenue growth from social media platforms (Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube, Tik Tok) which have increased by over 500% YOY.

The newly invested funds will be used to support continued growth and a programme, already underway, to re-allocate resources to the area of social media content production which is showing the strongest revenue growth, and to continue the long term plan to centralise support functions from the Irish and UK operations which has been underway for the last 12 months.

David Sefton, Managing Partner of Linton Capital LLP, commented: "It is a tribute to the entire team at Greencastle Media Group that they have developed key brands with extraordinary reach and impact whilst also delivering significant revenue growth. The prospects for the business remain excellent, and will be further helped by the reallocation of resources to focus on revenue growth from the social media platforms. We are very confident that our further investment in GMG and JOE Media will prove successful and profitable".

pr@linton-capital.co.uk
pr@greencastlemediagroup.com



Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.