Awakn delivered revenue growth of 24% in the quarter

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today its financial results and business highlights for the three months ended April 30, 2022. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars ("CAD"), unless otherwise specified.

Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer of Awakn Life Sciences, stated, "Today's results demonstrate the significant momentum building in our business across both our research and development pipeline and in our therapeutics commercialization business. The addiction treatment market opportunity is, unfortunately, large and growing, and Awakn is uniquely positioned to offer proven therapeutics supported by data to sufferers for whom the current standard of care is inadequate and relapse rates are unacceptably high.

During the quarter we achieved a number of significant milestones, including the completion of the world's first Ketamine study for a range of behavioural addictions including Gambling Disorder, Internet Gaming Disorder, Binge Eating Disorder and Compulsive Sexual Behavior Disorder. We also received regulatory approval for our flagship London clinic. Q1 was another period in which we made significant progress towards our goal of bringing effective therapeutics to addiction sufferers in desperate need."

1Q22 & Recent Business Highlights:

Initiated follow-on behavioral study investigating Ketamine as a treatment for Gambling Disorder. The study will be the first investigation globally to explore this technique to treat Gambling Disorder.

Filed Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application for the treatment of behavioral addictions with Ketamine and Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. This followed the successful completion of Awakn's behavioral addictions study, and the data provided from the study was used in the patent filing.

Announced successful completion of hit to lead drug discovery program for new chemical entity (NCE), strengthening Awakn's pipeline for the treatment of a broad range of both substance and behavioral addictions. This is an essential first step on the pathway of developing new, faster acting, and safer entactogenic therapies for the market.

Received regulatory approval for flagship clinic in London to begin delivering treatments. The flagship London clinic is Awakn's third clinic, adding to the Company's two operating clinics located in Bristol (UK) and Oslo (Norway), which are delivering Ketamine-assisted therapy to treat addiction and several mental health disorders.

Filed patents for a new class of entactogen-like molecules, which are a class of psychoactive substances that produce distinctive emotional and social effects that Awakn believes has great potential to treat both substance and behavioral addictions

1Q22 & Recent Corporate Highlights:

Appointed biotech investment veteran Dennis Purcell as a Special Advisor to the CEO. Mr. Purcell brings a wealth of life science and investment experience to Awakn.

Appointed Dr. Arun Dhandayudham as new CMO of Awakn. Dr. Dhandayudham is an industry leading figure in Addictions Psychiatry

Announced the closing of private placement, issued 2,031,250 units at a price of $1.60 per unit for gross proceeds of $3,250,000

Appointed Kevin Lorenz as U.S. Head of Commercial Development. Mr. Lorenz will lead Awakn's therapeutics commercialization activities in the U.S., starting with the launch of its Licensing Partnership business which is scheduled and expected to generate revenue in the second half of 2022.

1Q22 Financial Highlights:

Delivered revenue of $253,154 via Awakn's clinics for the three months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $Nil in the prior year. This represents a 23.9% or $48,834 versus the three months ended January 31, 2022.

Revenue during the three-month period was primarily driven by the provision of ketamine-assisted therapies at the Oslo clinic in Norway and the Bristol clinic in the UK as the flagship London clinic in the UK only commenced delivering treatments in April 2022

As of April 30, 2022, the Company had $2,818,998 million in cash

Milestones Anticipated in H2 2022

Receive regulatory and ethics approval for Phase III clinical trial for Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder

Completion of the behavioral study of Ketamine in Gambling addiction





Therapeutics Commercialization through launching licensing partnerships utilizing the company's intellectual property (IP) Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder ("KARE") in the US and Canada

New Chemical Entity drug development: Initiate lead optimization program

Open additional Awakn Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy Clinic

Awakn has applied for several grants, one of which the company expects to receive a response on by end of Q2, and if successful, would cover a substantial amount of the cost of Phase III clinical trial

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing combined therapeutics to treat addiction, with a focus on Alcohol Use Disorder. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts, world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is working to disrupt this underperforming industry by advancing the next generation of drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical stage trials.

