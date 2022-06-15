Frasers Hospitality: Holiday Extravaganza Returns with Stay Giveaways

Plus enticing rewards for Fraser World members and new sign-ups

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frasers Hospitality, a member of Frasers Property Group, returns with its popular Holiday Extravaganza, with great perks for Fraser World members and newcomers to its loyalty programme.



From now until 14 July 2022, Fraser World members who use the promo code "PHEXFW" when making a booking will get 2X loyalty points on the amount they spend for each stay. Additionally, anyone who signs up as a Fraser World member during this booking period will receive 500 Fraser World points as a welcome reward.

A bigger prize awaits guests who share their FraserMoments from 15 June to 30 September 2022. They stand to win a three-night stay at any Fraser World property when they showcase their best vacation moments. There are 10 sets of stays to be given away.



Here's how to win:

1. Guests should snap a picture or shoot a video of themselves exploring or enjoying participating Fraser World properties during the stay period.

2. Upload the content to their Instagram feed and share about their holiday in the caption. Tag either @frasershospitality, @capribyfraser or @modenabyfraser, depending on the property they are at, and/or use the hashtag FraserMoments. Profiles should be set to public. There are also display posters around the properties with QR codes that guests can scan to upload their photos and videos, or they can submit them via this link.

3. A judging panel from Frasers Hospitality will choose the best images or videos. Winners will be announced, starting 01 July 2022*.

Even as the travel industry regains normalcy, Frasers Hospitality is ready to accommodate any uncertainty. Despite COVID-19 rules easing, Frasers Hospitality properties continue to comply with the strictest cleaning and hygiene protocols. For added comfort, flexible booking and cancellation policies have been included in stay packages, where possible.



Guests can expect well-furnished apartments and residences, top amenities and facilities, and most of all, the best service when they choose to stay with Frasers Hospitality. With serviced apartments and hotel residences centrally located worldwide, guests will enjoy each city's main attractions and great dining, shopping and leisure options at their doorstep.

This summer, come home to your world again with Frasers Hospitality's Holiday Extravaganza.

Please find more information about Frasers Hospitality's Holiday Extravaganza 2022 at www.frasershospitality.com/en/fraser-world/holiday-extravaganza/.

*Reservations are subject to availability and the contest's terms and conditions apply.

About Frasers Property Limited

Frasers Property Limited ("Frasers Property" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Frasers Property Group" or the "Group"), is a multi-national developer-owner-operator of real estate products and services across the property value chain. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and headquartered in Singapore, the Group has total assets of approximately S$40.7 billion as at 31 March 2022.

Frasers Property's multi-national businesses operate across five asset classes, namely, residential, retail, commercial & business parks, industrial & logistics as well as hospitality. The Group has businesses in Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe and China, and its well-established hospitality business owns and/or operates serviced apartments and hotels in over 20 countries and 70 cities across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Frasers Property is also the sponsor of two real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and one stapled trust listed on the SGX-ST. Frasers Centrepoint Trust and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust are focused on retail, and industrial & commercial properties, respectively. Frasers Hospitality Trust (comprising Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust) is a stapled trust focused on hospitality properties. In addition, the Group has two REITs listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited is the sponsor of Frasers Property Thailand Industrial Freehold & Leasehold REIT, which is focused on industrial & logistics properties in Thailand, and Golden Ventures Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust, which is focused on commercial properties.

The Group is committed to inspiring experiences and creating places for good for its stakeholders. By acting progressively, producing and consuming responsibly, and focusing on its people, Frasers Property aspires to raise sustainability ideals across its value chain, and build a more resilient business. It is committed to be a net-zero carbon corporation by 2050. Building on its heritage as well as leveraging its knowledge and capabilities, the Group aims to create lasting shared value for its people, the businesses and communities it serves. Frasers Property believes in the diversity of its people and are invested in promoting a progressive, collaborative and respectful culture.

For more information on Frasers Property, please visit https://www.frasersproperty.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Frasers Hospitality

Frasers Hospitality, a member of Frasers Property Group, celebrates 24 years of offering memorable experiences to guests through its Gold-Standard serviced, hotel residences and boutique lifestyle hotels across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Growing from two properties in Singapore to more than 120 properties in over 70 cities, Frasers Hospitality is now one of the world's largest and fastest-growing providers of serviced and hotel residences. Conceived with the lifestyle preferences of today's discerning business and leisure travellers in mind, the global hospitality operator has three Gold-Standard serviced residences offerings - Fraser Suites, Fraser Place and Fraser Residence, a modern and eco-lifestyle brand, Modena by Fraser, and a design-led hotel residence brand, Capri by Fraser. In addition, it operates two brands of upscale boutique lifestyle hotels in the key cities of UK, Malmaison and Hotel du Vin.

With a remarkable list of accolades and awards as recognition of its success, Frasers Hospitality remains committed to anticipating and exceeding the evolving needs of executive travellers with continuous innovation and intuitive service, creating a second home for guests where staff feel like family and residents feel like community.

For more information on Frasers Hospitality, please visit frasershospitality.com .

