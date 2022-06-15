Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) and CoinDesk have joined forces to launch the inaugural, global Web 3 Pitch Fest as part of the Consensus Festival in June 2022. Since 2015 the Consensus Festival has been the most influential crypto and blockchain event of the year. This first-of-its-kind global competition aims to provide a platform for massively innovative Web 3 projects and communities globally.





A total of 8 teams were selected as the finalists of the Web 3 Pitch Fest to pitch at the Consensus Festival on June 11, 2022. Deeper Network shined in the pitch contest, with CEO Cheryl Liu taking the charge and presenting in front of acclaimed industry leaders Bill Tai, Meltem Demirors, Rumi Morales, and Frances Ho, who were surgical in their questioning.

After careful review by the judges, Deeper Network was awarded Silver in the competition.





As one of the top three winning teams from the Consensus Finals, Deeper Network received an exclusive invitation to participate in the Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) Web 3 Showcase Day during 'Neckerverse' at Richard Branson's storied Necker Island event in the Caribbean on 5th August 2022. At Necker Island Deeper Network will pitch and network with global leaders across Web3, crypto, and blockchain industries. On top of that, Neckerverse will consist of meet and greets with investors, mentoring and workshops, and the chance to pitch the Virgin impact team and other global heavyweight investors.

CEO Cheryl Liu said of the contest, "We are incredibly honored to have had the opportunity to show the world what Deeper Network has and is building, and that we will continue to be a mainstay in Web3." She added, "Our team looks forward to the opportunities Neckerverse presents to the Deeper Network and our global community."

Deeper Network was a sponsor at Consensus and had a booth at the main exhibition hall as well. Overall Deeper Network sold over a thousand Deeper Connect devices to attendees of Consensus along with B2B deals with over $2 million dollars. Each device serves as a decentralized private network node, meaning over the weekend over one thousand+ nodes were added to the network, bringing the total to well over 70,000 and growing daily around the globe. Deeper Network's exemplary performance at Consensus 2022 have brought discussions and more opportunities for the near future.





Deeper Network was founded in Silicon Valley in 2019 with the vision of leveraging blockchain technology to empower billions of internet users, representing the world's first decentralized blockchain network towards building a truly private, secure and fair internet. The user-centric core of Deeper Network continues to power its products, value-added services, and network. Deeper believes that there is an eternal basic rule behind the emergence and development of the era of Web1.0, Web2.0, and Web3.0. Deeper's unique and powerful hardware - Deeper Connect, enables enterprise-level cybersecurity, decentralized VPN (DPN), privacy protection, blockchain mining, and other valuable features. These features can seamlessly migrate billions of users from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0. With over 68,000 nodes already distributed worldwide, Deeper is building not only the infrastructure of Web 3.0, but also, an accessible gateway for everyone to join the future of the internet.

