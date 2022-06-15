Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Erfolgreicher Vorlauf einer Wirksamkeitsstudie bei refraktärer (medikamentenresistenter) Epilepsie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LA9Y ISIN: US6026751007 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MINDRAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINDRAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.06.2022 | 06:28
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mindray Reimagines Point of Care Systems with Launch of New TEX20 Diagnostic Ultrasound Series at Euroanaesthesia 2022

SHENZHEN, China, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a global leading developer and provider of medical devices and solutions, has launched its best-in-class Point of Care ultrasound system TEX20 Series at Euroanaesthesia 2022, reimagined the connected patient status assessment process in demanding situations requiring critical care and emergency medicine.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.