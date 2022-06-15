- (PLX AI) - Elia Group SA launches a rights offering.
- • Elia rights offering maximum of 4,739,865 new shares, amounting to a maximum EUR 590,113,192.50
- • Elia rights offering issue price of EUR 124.50 per share on the basis of 2 New Shares per 29 existing shares
- • Preferential Rights that are not exercised during the rights subscription period (the "Rights Subscription Period") will be converted into an equal number of scrips (the "Scrips") and will be offered up for sale through a private placement to institutional investors
ELIA GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de