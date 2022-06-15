- (PLX AI) - Italgas presents its 2022-2028 Strategic Plan, with investment program of EUR 8.6 billion.
- • This is up EUR 700 million compared to previous Plan
- • EUR 4.5 billion net for the development, digitization and repurposing of the Italian gas distribution network
- • EUR 1.8 billion for Atem tenders and EUR 1.8 billion for Greece
- • EUR 340 million to accelerate growth in the energy efficiency sector
- • Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions Scope 1 and 2 by 34% by 2028 and by 42% by 2030, Scope 3 (supply chain) by 30% by 2028 and by 33% by 2030, decrease in energy consumption by 27% by 2028 and by 33% by 2030 (baseline 2020)
- • "Net Zero goal" by 2050
