Fidelity UCITS ICAV - Notification of changes relating to the Sub-Funds

15 June 2022 Dear Shareholder,

RE: Notification of changes relating to the Sub-Funds

We are writing to you as a Shareholder in the Sub-Funds. The purpose of this notice is to notify you of a proposal to make certain non-material changes in respect of the Sub-Funds.

The supplements for the Sub-Funds are being updated to incorporate climate awareness into the systematic ESG tilt employed as part of the investment process and described in the supplements and to note that the portfolio is on a pathway aligned with a net zero transition.

The revised Prospectus is currently under review by the Central Bank. Following completion of the Central Bank's review process, a revised version of the Prospectus will be issued, and the changes will take effect on or around 30 June 2022.

If the Central Bank requires material changes to the proposed amendments as outlined above, these changes will be communicated to Shareholders of the Sub-Funds as soon as is reasonably practicable.

Should you have any questions relating to this matter, you should contact your professional advisor. Yours sincerely,

