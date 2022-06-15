Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Annual Financial Report

Date of disclosure: 15 June 2022

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc is today publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2022, which can be accessed online at:

www.anglianwater.co.uk

A copy of the above document will also be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact: Wayne Young, Group Financial Controller Tel: 01480 323000

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63