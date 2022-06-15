Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.The following instrument is traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.ISIN Short Code NameUS13089P1012 2CB Calithera Biosciences Inc.Das Instrument MCH FR0000121261 MICHELIN NOM. EO 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.06.2022The instrument MCH FR0000121261 MICHELIN NOM. EO 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.06.2022Das Instrument AEX CH0044328745 CHUBB LTD. SF 24,15 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.06.2022The instrument AEX CH0044328745 CHUBB LTD. SF 24,15 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.06.2022Das Instrument 000 PTGNV0AM0001 GRNVLT EN.REN. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.06.2022The instrument 000 PTGNV0AM0001 GRNVLT EN.REN. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.06.2022Das Instrument N4SA NL0015000K93 EUROCOMM.PR. CERT.10EO 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.06.2022The instrument N4SA NL0015000K93 EUROCOMM.PR. CERT.10EO 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.06.2022Das Instrument FQZ US0091191082 AIR FRANCE-KLM ADR EO 8,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.06.2022The instrument FQZ US0091191082 AIR FRANCE-KLM ADR EO 8,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.06.2022Das Instrument 65R SE0006219473 ADVENICA AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.06.2022The instrument 65R SE0006219473 ADVENICA AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.06.2022Das Instrument 1NZ0 CA36260L2012 G2 TECHNOLOGIES CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.06.2022The instrument 1NZ0 CA36260L2012 G2 TECHNOLOGIES CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.06.2022