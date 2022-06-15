Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ennogie Solar Group A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares - non-cash contributions

The share capital of Ennogie Solar Group A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 16 June 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010305077 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Ennogie Solar Group --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 26,250,000 shares (DKK 26,250,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,534,350 shares (DKK 1,534,350) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 27,784,350 shares (DKK 27,784,350) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: DKK 14.80 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ESG --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3378 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66