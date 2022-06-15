Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Erfolgreicher Vorlauf einer Wirksamkeitsstudie bei refraktärer (medikamentenresistenter) Epilepsie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
15.06.2022 | 09:05
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ennogie Solar Group A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares - non-cash contributions

The share capital of Ennogie Solar Group A/S has been increased. The admittance
to trading and official listing will take effect as per 16 June 2022 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010305077           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Ennogie Solar Group        
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 26,250,000 shares (DKK 26,250,000)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,534,350 shares (DKK 1,534,350) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  27,784,350 shares (DKK 27,784,350)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  DKK 14.80             
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      ESG                
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3378               
---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.