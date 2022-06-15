Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One Appoints Lisa Skakun as Independent Director and Sets 2022 AGM Date

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a clean technology innovator in battery materials, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Skakun as an independent director on it's Board of Directors effective immediately.

Paul Matysek, Executive Chair, commented, "On behalf of the board and the entire team, we welcome Lisa to Nano One at an exciting time for the Company. Lisa brings extensive business, regulatory and governance experience. Lisa's proven track record and her depth of knowledge will be an invaluable asset as we focus on the Company's core growth initiatives in Québec and British Columbia to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders and the global lithium-ion battery supply chain."

Lisa Skakun is a lawyer and executive with over 20 years of experience in a variety of private and public industries. Currently the Chief Legal, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer of Coast Capital Savings Federal Credit Union, Lisa is responsible for all legal, mergers and acquisitions, public affairs, compliance, financial crimes risk management and corporate governance functions. Prior to Coast Capital Savings, Lisa was the Chief Legal & Administrative Officer at Mogo Finance Technology, at TSX listed fintech company, from 2015-2018. Lisa has her LLB from the University of British Columbia, a Master of Laws degree in business law from Osgoode Hall Law School at York University, and also holds her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Lisa is the recipient of the Lexpert Zenith Award: Celebrating Women in Law, the Association of Women in Finance's PEAK award for Rising Star, and the National Post Award for Tomorrow's Leader at the Western Canada General Counsel Awards and has been named to Canada's Diversity 50 list by the Canadian Board Diversity Council. Previously, Lisa was the Board Chair of Kwantlen Polytechnic University, a past board member on the Cause We Care Foundation, a previous Chair of the BC Business Law Section of the Canadian Bar Association, and was also member of the Securities Law Advisory Committee for the British Columbia Securities Commission.

Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Management Update

Nano One, with the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, has selected Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 1:30pm Pacific time to hold it's AGM for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The AGM will be held virtually and will be followed by a corporate presentation and update by management. Details regarding how to attend the meeting and corporate presentation will be provided in advance of the AGM.

About Nano One

Nano One® Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM®) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Changing how the world makes battery materials

Company Contact:

Nano One:

Paul Guedes

info@nanoone.ca

(604) 420-2041

Media Contact:

Chelsea Nolan

Antenna Group for Nano One

nanoone@antennagroup.com

(646) 854-8721

SOURCE: Nano One Materials Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705154/Nano-One-Appoints-Lisa-Skakun-as-Independent-Director-and-Sets-2022-AGM-Date