- (PLX AI) - BASF expands production capacity in China for industry-leading cathode active materials and achieves multi-ton scale manufacturing for manganese-rich products.
- • BASF Shanshan Battery Materials Co., Ltd. (BSBM), a BASF majority-owned company in China (BASF 51%; Shanshan 49%), is expanding its battery materials capacity in China to meet the fast-growing local and global demands of the electric vehicle (EV) industry
- • The expansion project will enable BSBM to achieve 100 kt annual capacity for cathode active materials (CAM)
- • Commissioning of new capacity will start from Q4 2022 to support growing market demand, BASF said
