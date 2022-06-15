Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) - California-based iconic kawaii and infamous brand TIMOI is delighted to announce the release of their special collection of paintings and products which come with the innovative and unique combination of kawaii and the retro 80s. This latest collection is promised to hit the markets as soon as the end of this June.





Timoi at Rebel Arts Film Studio

Kawaii, the Japanese term for cute, signifies innocence, enthusiasm, prettiness, friendliness, and naturalness; just like babies and little fluffy creatures. One of the pioneers of this Japanese cute cartoon character culture in the US, artist Susana De Leon (Timoi), the founder of the brand TIMOI, was the first to come up with the unique human like big bright-eyed cartoon characters that are so often emulated by other artists and by the American media today. Influenced by Anime, she created a human/alien like character that everyone came to love. She painted these characters all over LA since 1995, making them popular and making many others fall in love with the culture. That's practically where it all started for TIMOI and slowly the brand developed to introduce to the world innovative and completely unique ideas. A kawaii enthusiast community started building where consumers obtained a decent range of options for expanding their wardrobes and archives.

TIMOI's aim has always been to give its community an outlet to express originality and creativity. However, the brand is not all about clothing and accessories, but has a much bigger goal as well - to help the truly needy.

"It is one of our goals to offer opportunities to young people coming out of foster care by offering collaborations to young artists in the foster care system. Our goal is to create contests where they would win an opportunity to design a product with us, get paid and also receive royalties from the sales of the product."

With this new collection of 80s themed kawaii products, TIMOI aims to generate funds to help the business reach its full potential and provide new chances to those within and outside of the firm through partnerships.

About TIMOI:

TIMOI is the abbreviation for Trapped In My Own Imagination and Trusting In My Own Imagination. It is an LA-based lifestyle artist brand, now situated in Riverside, California. Susana De Leon, an artist and the originator of the idea, came up with the acronym TIMOI in 1999. Susana and her sister Maritza Valdez, along with husband Alfonso Valdez, turned it into an official brand in January 2021. It's a kawaii-inspired brand that sells clothing, accessories, and other items.

