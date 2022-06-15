DJ Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.0696

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2641907

CODE: TURL LN

ISIN: LU1900067601

