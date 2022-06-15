On AS DelfinGroup bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on June 15, 2022 decided to admit for trading AS DelfinGroup bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of June 21, 2022. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS DelfinGroup Issuer's short name DGR Securities ISIN code LV0000802536 Securities maturity date 25.11.2023 Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000 Number of securities 10 000 Issue value 10 000 000 Fixed annual coupon rate 8% Coupon payments Every month On 25th date Orderbook short name DGRB080023FA AS DelfinGroup Company Description and Terms of the Notes Issue are available in the announcement here. The Certified Adviser of AS DelfinGroup is Signet Bank AS until June 21, 2022. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.