Mittwoch, 15.06.2022
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Kommt etwas ganz Großes auf uns zu?
GlobeNewswire
15.06.2022 | 09:53
On AS DelfinGroup bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on June 15, 2022 decided to admit for trading AS DelfinGroup bonds
on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of June 21, 2022. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       AS DelfinGroup
Issuer's short name      DGR      
Securities ISIN code      LV0000802536 
Securities maturity date    25.11.2023  
Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000   
Number of securities      10 000    
Issue value          10 000 000  
Fixed annual coupon rate    8%      
Coupon payments        Every month  
                On 25th date 
Orderbook short name      DGRB080023FA 



AS DelfinGroup Company Description and Terms of the Notes Issue are available
in the announcement here. 

The Certified Adviser of AS DelfinGroup is Signet Bank AS until June 21, 2022.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
