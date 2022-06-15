Rugged embedded computer brand Cincoze, will make its grand debut at Embedded World 2022, Germany, on June 21-23, 2022, with a display of its comprehensive edge computing solutions for intelligent manufacturing. This occasion serves as the official debut of many new products, and the booth will be divided into three areas, each demonstrating Cincoze's finesse in embedded computing systems. The three areas include "Rugged Embedded Fanless Computers" displaying edge computing solutions for harsh environments, "Embedded GPU Computers" demonstrating GPUs for machine vision and AI deep learning that require real-time large-image processing, and "Modular Panel PC Industrial Monitors" for Human Machine Interface (HMI) display computing solutions.

Rugged Embedded Fanless Computers for Edge Computing

Cincoze's industry-leading comprehensive rugged embedded computer product line has seven major variants. All variants include robust build, fanless design, modular expansion, and industrial-grade protection, while also offering a range of performance options, further expansion choices, and various sizes, with industry and energy certifications to meet specific requirements. These features are a key advantage of Cincoze in the field of intelligent manufacturing and give industrial customers a selection of options for diverse applications. The DV-1000, launched in May, will also be on display. As the newest addition to the Cincoze family, it boasts a high-performance and compact design with wide temperature support (-40-70°C), is equipped with an Intel Core i-series processor, DDR4 2666 MHz memory up to 128 GB, and has the most essential I/O ports for smart manufacturing. Optionally, I/O options can be expanded through exclusive CMI, CFM, and MEC expansion modules.

Embedded GPU Computers for GPU Computing

With the rapid development of new AI technology and the heavy use of machine vision and AIoT in the industrial field, Cincoze will also showcase two "Embedded GPU Computers", the GM-1000 and GP-3000 series. These computers have repeatedly won awards from German professional media outlet "Computer AUTOMATION" and are equipped with extreme performance Intel Xeon and Core processors. The GM-1000 series is smaller, features embedded MXM 3.1 Type A/B GPU slots compatible with major MXM GPU cards, and supports a total power budget of up to 360 W, meeting the needs of limited space and real-time large-image processing. The GP-3000 series supports the addition of a GEB (GPU Expansion Box) to accept one 350W or two 250W full-length (328mm max) GPU graphics cards, with a total power budget of 720W. The patented "Adjustable 3D GPU Retainer" firmly secures the graphics card and is not affected by severe vibration, making it the flagship GPU computing machine for complex image processing and AI deep learning.

Modular Panel PC Industrial Monitors for Display Computing

The HMI is a pivotal part of the Internet of Things and intelligent manufacturing. Cincoze panel PCs are available in sizes 8-19" (4:3) and 15, 21, and 24" (16:9), with indoor and high-brightness outdoor options, and resistive or projected capacitive touchscreen. In addition to the recent introduction of the high-brightness, FHD, sunlight-readable industrial panel PC, they are highly modular, strong, easy to maintain, and highly trusted by smart manufacturers such as outdoor mining equipment manufacturers. In this exhibition area will be the debut of new products for H2 2022, showcasing their special design and excellent functionality. Welcome you to join us at the Cincoze booth.

Embedded World 2022 Exhibition Information

Date: June 21-23 (T-Th), 2022

Place: Exhibition Center, Nuremberg, Germany

Stand: Hall 1, Booth: 1-260

Time: June 21-22: 09:00-18:00. June 23: 09:00-17:00

About Cincoze

Cincoze is a rugged embedded computer brand providing diversified embedded computer solutions tailored to market needs. Its product lines include rugged embedded computers, industrial panel PCs, industrial displays, and embedded GPU computers. Cincoze products meet various vertical markets' application needs, especially factory automation, mechanical automation, machine vision, AIoT, robotics, in-vehicle computing, smart transportation, smart warehousing, and logistics. Over the years, Cincoze has launched many innovative products and won several patents, awards and international certifications.

