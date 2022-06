Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to delist Futures Contracts on VINX30 Index (VINX30) as of Tuesday June 21, 2022. There is no Open Interest in VINX30 Futures. All existing series have been suspended. There are no Option Contracts on VINX30 Index. For contact information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1074673