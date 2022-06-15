Poweroak Energy Uk Co., Ltd: BLUETTI EP500Pro Now Officially Available in the UK

LONDON, June 15, 2022- on the crowdfunding website kickstarter.com. The campaign raised over 4 million pounds. Today, their ultimate off-grid power beast is finally landing in Great Britain.

BLUETTI EP500Pro at a Glance

The EP500Proboasts a monstrous 3000W pure sine wave AC inverter(6000W Surge), an ultra-durable and safer 5100Wh LiFePO4 battery, and 24/7 sUPS, making it a perfect backup power supply to cover customers' essential needs during outages or when the wall outlets are far from reach.

UPS System:

With the built-in UPScan take over a household fridge, microwave oven, washing machine, or even the garage heater in just 20 milliseconds when the utility grid goes down, powering 99% of users' needs off-the-grid without breaking a sweat.

Blazing Fast Recharging

The EP500Prois equipped with a matchless MPPT solar inverter. With a max 2400W solar input, it can be recharged from 0 to 80% within 2 hours by prime sunshine.

Lightning Speed Charging (AC+Solar):

TheEP500Procan also be recharged from solar and AC simultaneously at lightning speed with up to 4000W input rate, allowing 0% to 80% charge in only one hour.

Size & Weight:

Although EP500Proweighs 182lbs and is almost as big as a household air purifier, it can be maneuvered easily with four smooth-rolling wheels. Compared to the mounted backup power systems like the Tesla Powerwall and LG Chem RESU, the BLUETTI EP500Profeatures incredible mobility and can be packed for a long-distance road trip.

Remote App Control

With the intuitive BLUETTI app, EP500Pro's status can be monitored and its settings adjusted on your smartphone anytime, anywhere.

Delivery & Warranty

For UK customers, the BLUETTI EP500Prois already in stock and the delivery would take only about 4~7 working days. Above all, BLUETTI is now providing an industry-leading, 5-year hassle-free warranty for all EP500 and EP500Proproducts worldwide, which shows their confidence in their products.

As for the pricing, BLUETTI puts out a massive debut discount for their flagship model premiere in the UK:

The super early bird starting price for the EP500Pro would come with a straight £1,200 off and starts at only £4,499 (Limited to 100 Units), and the next offer will go up to £4,999 (£700 off, also limited to 200 units). The debut sale will only last a week, so if you are in need, act fast before the prices go up.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has always stayed true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.bluetti.co.uk.

Press Contact:

gabriel@bluetti.com

