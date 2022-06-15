Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF),a fast-growing printed e-paper display manufacturer, positioning its technology as the lowest energy-consuming printed e-paper display on the market, has signed a distribution agreement with Switzerland headquartered Computer Controls AG to distribute Ynvisible's products and solutions for battery-driven or battery-less IoT devices. Computer Controls AG is a supplier of high-quality electronic components, IoT communication modules and technology for test measurement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005187/en/

Ynvisible Strengthens European Sales Channels, Signs Distribution Agreement With Computer Controls AG (Photo: Business Wire)

The distribution partnership with Computer Controls AG expands Ynvisible's sales footprint in the DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) and East European markets. Computer Controls AG is a leading-edge technology supply partner to customers seeking high-level electronic solutions for IoT, electronic and mechanical engineering, ICT, and research education.

"In line with our Q1 launch of Ynvisible's printed e-paper display product, we are actively expanding our channels to market and are excited to strengthen our distributor network through this partnership with Computer Controls AG," statesKeith Morton, VP of Sales Marketing at Ynvisible. "Computer Controls is a full range technical supplier to companies looking for leading-edge innovations to fuel new product creation. Their clients now gain access to Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays that offer energy-efficient, ultra-low-power, thin, flexible displays, and provide endlessly customizable design freedom."

"We are pleased that Ynvisible's cutting-edge technology fits perfectly into our portfolio for IoT applications. We are determined to bring e-paper solutions quickly and competitively to the DACH and Eastern European markets", says Harald Weigelt, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Computer Controls AG.

About Computer Controls AG

Computer Controls translates customers' needs into high-level electronic solutions. With 30 years of knowledge in distribution, support, and service, the company helps to find the best products for applications in IoT, electronic and mechanical engineering, ICT, and research education. Computer Controls delivers efficient performance for best results and implements agile in quality assurance for different industries when independence and transparency matter; qualified and inspiring professionals at Computer Controls act as leading-edge technology partners.

More about Computer Controls AG www.ccontrols.ch

Ynvisible Strengthens Sales Team with Appointment of European Sales Manager

Ynvisible is also pleased to announce the appointment of Dirk Becker to the position of European Sales Manager. He will head Ynvisible's sales in Europe based in Germany effective immediately. He is a well-educated technical Engineer in the field of mechanics. Since 1995 Dirk has been in a sales role for the business development of international companies in Europe. He has extensive experience in sales, especially in the electronic display niche, mainly related to the industrial and automotive markets. "I am proud and confident to support customers on their needs and their path to success," said Dirk Becker.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring label, authenticity and security, and retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems and offers a mix of services, materials, and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ramin Heydarpour

CEO and Executive Chairman

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005187/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Investor Relations

+1 778-683-4324

ir@ynvisible.com