The smart building integration platform brings building systems, equipment, and business applications together via a modern GraphQL API.

As application developers begin to see smart buildings as a promising frontier for innovation, Buildings IOT has created IOT Jetstream. This reliable, secure building integration platform makes it possible to access a myriad of data from across the built environment in a single GraphQL API. With IOT Jetstream, building data is brought to the fingertips of software engineers, removing the need for them to understand complex underlying systems and proprietary communication protocols to create digital building solutions.

"We developed IOT Jetstream to make building data available at scale," explained Patrick Gilhooly, Product Delivery Engineer at Buildings IOT. "The platform empowers software developers interested in creating digital solutions to contemporary real estate problems issues, for example, related to ESG reporting, sub-optimal operation of equipment, or poor indoor air quality by providing access to normalized data specific to the building domain."

IOT Jetstream, with its unified data model facilitated through the Ontology Alignment Project (OAP), makes it possible for users to access data from separate and distinct devices, databases, and reporting systems. The API, commonly referred to as middleware in software architecture parlance, supplies the translation layer that unifies data across devices, systems, protocols, data models, and endpoints.

Within IOT Jetstream, data is normalized and related to the spatial context of a specific building, giving meaning to the data beyond the device that created it. These features enable software developers to craft solutions that ultimately impact energy usage, occupant comfort, and equipment operation across the built environment without having to become experts in each of the systems that create the data.

"For building owners and operators, the IOT Jetstream smart building platform provides the flexibility and agility to adopt new technology and applications quickly, easily, cost-effectively, and in response to changing market and environmental conditions," said Gina Elliott, Chief Services Officer at Buildings IOT. "Without an independent data layer, it's difficult and expensive to deliver cloud-based apps for a tenant experience or carbon reporting. Those apps require data from many different sources to provide value and consistency. The most effective way to enable those smart building features is through a platform that supports integrated data and interoperability from multiple mechanisms."

IOT Jetstream features include:

A scalable and flexible integration platform built upon a developer-friendly and self-documenting GraphQL API

Utilization of OAP, an open-source, public data and relationships model that ensures scalable ontology among data protocols and data modeling standards

Command and control capabilities from connected user interfaces across various systems and devices, from a single login

A connector framework to bring data together from distributed sources (from Cloud APIs to Building systems)

Faster fault resolution with digital twin and asset information model capabilities

Implementation of cybersecurity best practices

"IOT Jetstream enables innovation in proptech by bringing clean building data to the developers who use it to solve specific problems across commercial real estate portfolios today," added Gilhooly.

For security, Buildings IOT safeguards its platform solutions by following industry best practices to ensure all data throughout each layer of IOT Jetstream has maximum protection from the cloud to the edge. Leveraging user access control and authentication, encryptions, and other industry-leading security measures, Buildings IOT and IOT Jetstream help protect building data and mitigate risks.

Buildings IOT has proven the success of the IOT Jetstream platform in "Chicago's Smartest Building," 800 Fulton Market in Chicago, IL. Completed in April with ambitions to achieve SmartScore Gold, WiredScore upgraded this mixed-use office building to Platinum for the advanced digital building capabilities afforded to it by IOT Jetstream. Central to this score upgrade were the criteria around an operational digital twin, which evaluates the property's ability to provide the best owner and tenant experience in sustainability and cost-efficiency.

IOT Jetstream has three available packages that provide various services that flex based on property size and features required. From Starter, Professional, and Enterprise packages, Buildings IOT works with building owners to ensure they have the best fit for their needs.

About Buildings IOT

Buildings IOT simplifies smart buildings with software, services, and solutions for every aspect of building management. Command-and-control from a single pane of glass, analytics enhanced by machine learning, and a building-domain-centric data management platform, Buildings IOT delivers smart buildings that live up to the hype. We also design and install building controls and automation systems, offer IT-managed services and device testing for cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and provide data-driven maintenance to some of the world's largest building portfolios. For more information, visit http://www.Buildings IOT.com.

