Key Highlights

Results received for upper 119.5 metres of drill hole FCG22-17;

Gold mineralization encountered at shallow depth, starting at 66.1m down-hole;

High-grade gold mineralization of 17.7 g/t Au over 9.9 m within a broader zone grading

5.4 g/t Au over 51.9 m was intersected; and

within a broader zone grading was intersected; and Remainder of assays pending.

"This is a spectacular start to the 2022 drill program especially with the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization lying shallow below the canyon floor," states Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp. "The mineralizing system at Fondaway Canyon continues to impress and we wait with anticipation for what the year will bring."

Drill Hole FCG21-17

Drill hole FCG22-17, the first drill hole of the 2022 drill program at Fondaway Canyon (the "Project"), is the first in a series of holes tasked with delineating the high-grade gold discovered by FCG21-16, the last drill hole of the 2021 drill program.

FCG21-16 encountered a high-grade gold interval grading 6.3 g/t Au over 50.7 m (117.5-168.2 m drill depth) that includes 10.4 g/t Au over 25.0 m (139.9-164.9 m) (Company news release dated February 15, 2022). This latter interval contained 12 samples reporting >10 g/t Au revealing strong internal high-grade gold consistency.

"Marking how truly exceptional this is, the FCG21-16 interval returned the greatest 'gold grade x thickness' value in the 40+ year history of gold exploration and mining at the Project and likely represents a major high-grade conduit for the gold mineralizing system at Fondaway Canyon." stated Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp.

Hole FCG22-17 was collared on the canyon floor, at the junction of Fondaway Canyon and the North Fork branch, on the same drill pad as hole FCG21-16 (Figure 1). FCG22-17 was designed to target the North Fork mineralized zone as a 25m step out to the northwest from the high-grade intercept encountered in FCG21-16 (Figure 2).

Fire assay gold results have been received down to a drill depth of 119.5 m. This represents only a partial return of results. Assays are pending for the remainder of the hole to an end-of-hole depth of 348.7m.

FCG22-17 intersected gold mineralization considerably shallower than anticipated at a down-hole depth of 66.1 m with a significant gold interval extending down to the last sample returned to date.





Figure 1: Fondaway Canyon looking southeast highlighting the 2020, 2021, and 2022 drilling.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/127816_5bd5ca52a4fa192f_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Plan Map, North Fork Zone highlighting 2022 drilling in relation to drill hole FCG21-16.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/127816_5bd5ca52a4fa192f_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Cross-section highlighting gold intervals in drill holes FCG21-16 and FCG22-17.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/127816_5bd5ca52a4fa192f_003full.jpg

An exceptionally high-grade gold zone grading 17.7 g/t Au over 9.9 m (94.7-104.6 m) was encountered within a broader zone grading 5.4 g/t Au over 51.9 m (66.1-118 m) (Figure 3 and Table 1). This interval contains ten consecutive samples reporting >9 g/t Au revealing strong internal high-grade gold consistency.

The FCG22-17 gold interval reported to date sits vertically higher than FCG21-16's gold interval. Receipt of the pending assay results will assist the Company in determining the relationship of the gold interval encountered in FCG22-17 with FCG21-16's gold interval and to the degree it adds to the mineralization model.





Table 1: Drill Hole FCG22-17 Notable Gold Intervals

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/127816_5bd5ca52a4fa192f_004full.jpg

Drill Hole FCG22-18

A second drill hole has been completed. Hole FCG22-18, collared on the same pad as FCG22-17 (Figure 2), was designed to test:

the immediate up-dip extent of the mineralization encountered in hole FCG21-16; and the further extent of the North Fork gold zone to the northeast in an area absent of any drilling.

FCG22-18 was completed to a drill depth of 437.1 m with the bottom of the hole representing a 100 m step out from the closest North Fork gold zone drill intercept. Assays are pending.

Scott Frostad, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

The 2022 drill core is being processed using the same methods as the 2021 drill program. The core is cut at Bureau Veritas Laboratories' ("BVL") facilities in Sparks, Nevada, with the samples analyzed for gold and multi-element analysis in BVL's Sparks, Nevada and Vancouver, BC laboratories respectively. Gold values are produced by fire assay with an Atomic Absorption finish on a 30-gram sample (BV code FA430) with over limits re-analyzed using method FA530 (30g Fire Assay with gravimetric finish). The multi-element analyses are performed by ICP-MS following aqua regia digestion on a 30g sample (BV code AQ250). Quality control measures in the field include the systematic insertion of standards and blanks.

Highlighted drill intervals are based on a 0.25 g/t Au cut-off, minimum interval lengths of 3.3 metres (10 feet), and a maximum of 3.3 metres of internal dilution, with no top cut applied. All intervals are reported as downhole drill lengths and additional work is required to determine the true width.

