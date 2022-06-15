Fisker Ocean hits United Kingdom shores for the first time ahead of its scheduled start of production in November 2022

Fisker will showcase the Fisker Ocean at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed Electric Avenue

Right-hand drive Fisker Oceans will be available in mid-2023 for the U.K. market

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions will bring the Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV to 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed Electric Avenue from 23-26 June 2022 for its United Kingdom debut.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005385/en/

Fisker Inc. will bring the Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV to 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed Electric Avenue from 23-26 June for its United Kingdom debut. Held in the beautiful grounds surrounding Goodwood House, the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed is an iconic motorsport event. The Fisker Ocean hits United Kingdom shores for the first time ahead of its scheduled start of production in November 2022 and will be featured at the Electric Avenue concourse, the Festival of Speed's showcase for electric vehicles and technology. Right-hand drive Fisker Oceans will be available in mid-2023 for the U.K. market. (Photo credit: Michael Muller)

Held in the beautiful grounds surrounding Goodwood House, the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed is an iconic motorsport event. The Fisker Ocean will be featured at the Electric Avenue concourse, the Festival of Speed's showcase for electric vehicles and technology.

The five-passenger Fisker Ocean Sport features a range of 250 miles* (U.S.) with a starting price of $37,499** in the US. The top trim Fisker Ocean Extreme travels 350 miles* (U.S.) on a single charge with dual motor all-wheel-drive, three driving modes and many first-to-market safety features.

"We are on track to start Fisker Ocean production in November at a carbon-neutral factory in Austria. The U.K. market is vital to Fisker, so right-hand drive Fisker Ocean vehicles will be available by mid-2023," said CEO Henrik Fisker. "Based on current reservation numbers, we expect the U.K. to be Europe's second biggest electric vehicle market. Goodwood Festival of Speed Electric Avenue is the ideal location to make the U.K. debut of the Fisker Ocean and highlight all the exciting, cool features in the vehicle."

All three trim levels of the Fisker Ocean feature stunning design inside and out, with a panoramic roof, a 17.1" center screen, Fisker Intelligent Pilot and a digital rear-view mirror. The highest trim Fisker Ocean Extreme piles on the perks with Smart Traction, three drive modes, Fisker HyperSound Immersive Audio System, Revolve rotating center screen with Hollywood Mode, California Mode and the SolarSky panoramic roof, adding even more emissions-free miles of range.

Fisker has a growing presence in the United Kingdom, choosing England as the headquarters for its specialty vehicle division, Fisker Magic Works. This branch of Fisker will develop special editions of the company's vehicles alongside new, high-performance projects combining sustainability with Henrik Fisker's commitment to beautiful, emotional design.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our CEO, the statements regarding the planned launch timing, pricing and estimated range of the Fisker Ocean, the planned launch timing of right-hand drive models of the Fisker Ocean, the Company's future performance and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors," filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

*Based on Fisker simulations. Actual results vary with conditions such as external environment and vehicle use. Official EPA and WLTP ratings forthcoming.

**Pricing shown is for the continental US and excludes delivery, finance and government charges. Maintenance is not included. Pricing is subject to change and will be calculated when you place your order and will further depend upon specifications and options chosen by you as you configure your actual vehicle closer to production. Various state and federal incentives and benefits which may be available to you are not included.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005385/en/

Contacts:

US Media

Fisker@GODRIVEN360.com

European Media:

Press.europe@fiskerinc.com

Fisker Inc. Communications:

Matthew DeBord

Sr. Director, Communications Strategy Storytelling

mdebord@fiskerinc.com

Rebecca Lindland

Director, Communications

rlindland@fiskerinc.com

Investor Relations:

Frank Boroch, VP of Investor Relations

fboroch@fiskerinc.com