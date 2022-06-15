Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (FSE: 0GF) ("GMG " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commissioned its graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries") in pouch cell format and that the first G+Al battery pouch cells have been manufactured. With the addition of the pouch cell equipment to the existing pilot production and testing plant ("Battery Pilot Plant"), GMG now has operationalised the Battery Development Centre ("BDC") to enable the productization of this technology for a wide variety of applications.

GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "The commissioning of our pouch cell manufacturing equipment is another important milestone for GMG. It allows us to capitalise on the experience already gained with coin cell development and testing to open the avenues for our technology to a much broader application base. Much of the interest from prospective customers lies in our ability to productize the pouch cell, which can be found in a large range of end products ranging from personal and industrial appliances to grid batteries and EVs."

"Having our own fully equipped and staffed Battery Development Centre will further enhance our ability to co-innovate with partners that continue to express strong interest in the initial performance results and future potential of G+AI Batteries" Nicol said.

As previously announced, subject to successful commercial prototypes and a final investment decision, GMG aims to construct an initial commercial coin cell G+AI Battery manufacturing facility, followed by first production and sales of G+AI Batteries with the development of G+AI Batteries in pouch cell format occurring in parallel in the Battery Development Centre. The location of this initial commercial manufacturing facility is not yet decided but will likely be in Australia where GMG's headquarters and existing operations are located.

About GMG

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications.

In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries").

