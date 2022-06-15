MACH ONE to bring together Alliance members and practitioners to discuss the power of open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems

Cloudinary, the media experience platform for many of the world's top brands, today announced it will be sponsoring the first MACH ONE Conference hosted by the MACH Alliance June 28-29 at The Londoner in London. An acronym for Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless, the MACH Alliance is a vendor-neutral not-for-profit organization dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems for enterprises.

The conference provides a unique opportunity for innovative practitioners and MACH Alliance members, including Cloudinary, to discuss the power of open, modern architectures over legacy systems unable to support the demands of today's user experience and next-gen digital experiences.

A member since 2021, the Alliance reflects Cloudinary's own commitment to open API-first, cloud and headless architectures as the foundation for modern, engaging digital experiences. Dozens of Cloudinary customers are thriving under a MACH-centric approach including Delius Klasing Verlag GmbH, Neiman Marcus, Marquee Brands, River Island and Rivian.

"Companies are continually seeking to reimagine the digital experiences they offer and build better connections with their customers. To do this effectively requires a flexible and open technology stack that seamlessly integrates best-of-breed systems," said Rob Daynes, VP of Strategy at Cloudinary. "As a proud early member of the MACH Alliance, Cloudinary is committed to helping companies realize the benefits of this open approach removing legacy bottlenecks and empowering organizations to execute innovative, dynamic customer experiences at scale."

For more information about the MACH Alliance and to register for the MACH ONE Conference, visit https://www.machalliance.org and https://machalliance.org/mach-one.

About MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary's mission is to empower companies to deliver visual experiences that inspire and connect by unleashing the full potential of their media. With 60 billion assets under management and nearly 10,000 customers worldwide, Cloudinary is the industry standard for developers, creators and marketers looking to manage, transform, and deliver images and videos online. As a result, leading brands like Atlassian, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, Hinge, NBC, Mediavine, Minted, Peloton and Petco are seeing significant business value in using Cloudinary, including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

