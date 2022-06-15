Siteimprove to represent companies working toward accessibility during conference side event

Siteimprove, the leading enterprise platform that transforms content into revenue, announces its participation in the "Building Capacity to Implement Accessibility Policies" side event at the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. This event will shed light on the instruments, knowledge and resources necessary to implement accessibility policies that align with the UN. Additional panelists include a Member of the European Parliament, the United States Accessibility Board, Polish Accessibility Board, International Telecommunications Union, G3ict International Association of Accessibility Professionals as well as the European Disability Forum.

"We're looking forward to contributing to a critical discussion around digital inclusivity and sharing our unique perspective on the necessary elements to enhance accessibility capacity for organizations within the private and public sectors," said Jennifer Chadwick, Global Senior Accessibility Consultant, Siteimprove. "Having a focal point for resources and guidance is critical to the adoption and success of procurement, monitoring, governance and skill building for digital professionals across the globe."

As the EDF outlines, the panel discussion will focus on how to bridge the gap between the legislation and the real impact on the everyday lives of persons with disabilities. Many state parties face challenges in ensuring that accessibility provisions are implemented while also taking into consideration the expectations and lived experiences of people with disabilities in different fields, notably in transportation, the built environment and information/communication technologies.

Since 2018, the European Disability Forum (EDF) and Siteimprove have partnered to bring the organizations' vision of creating a digitally accessible Europe, ensuring a seamless experience for all people regardless of their abilities. "We value our long standing partnership with Siteimprove, a technology company that shares our belief in an inclusive world that offers equal access to information, services, products, and applications to everyone," said Catherine Naughton, Director, European Disabilities Forum. "The EDF and Siteimprove are fundamentally committed to helping organizations champion web accessibility through technology, expertise, constant innovation, and collaboration with the community of persons with disabilities."

About Siteimprove

Siteimprove empowers marketing teams to optimize their content for accessibility, user experience, and marketing performance, so they can expand their brand's reach, exceed their marketing goals, and work towards a future with purpose.

Over 7,000 companies use Siteimprove to optimize their content for every outcome-and the experts have taken notice. We've been named a Leader in four major enterprise categories in the latest G2 Grids leader: for SEO, Digital Analytics, Digital Accessibility and Digital Governance. We also work with leading accessibility groups, such as the International Association of Accessibility Professionals (IAAP), the W3C, and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 Program. Learn more at Siteimprove.com

About The European Disability Forum

The European Disability Forum is an independent NGO that defends the rights of over 100 million Europeans with disabilities. EDF is a unique platform which brings together representative organisation of persons with disabilities from across Europe. EDF is run by persons with disabilities and their families. We are a front runner for disability rights. We are a strong, united voice of persons with disabilities in Europe."

