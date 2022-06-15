Lumira Ventures Expands Presence in Western Canada Continuing Commitments to Support and Enhance the Growth of Companies in the Region

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Lumira Ventures, a leading global healthcare venture capital firm, announced today that Partner, Lu Han Ph.D. has relocated to the firm's office in Vancouver, British Colombia.

"It has been inspiring to witness the amazing growth of the life sciences ecosystem in B.C over the last several years," commented Lu Han. "I'm looking forward to building our presence in British Columbia and throughout western Canada and the Pacific Northeast and excited to connect with the researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors throughout the region. The combination of exceptional scientific talent, early success stories, and the support of a strong local network make this region an incredibly exciting place to be for a life sciences investor right now."

Peter van der Velden, Managing General Partner, added, "Lu has been an incredible part of our team, and last year when we made the decision to build out our presence in western Canada, he immediately signaled that this was a role he wanted to take on. The decision to have Lu join Richard Glickman and build out the Vancouver team is an integral step in our firm's continuing commitment to being deeply engaged and highly assessable partners to those institutions and entrepreneurs who are committed to building truly transformative life sciences companies in North America. We have already enjoyed incredible success in B.C as investors in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Essa Pharma and Zymeworks. Having raised significant new capital in 2022, we are very well positioned to build on that foundation of success."

About Lumira Ventures

Lumira Ventures is a North American healthcare venture capital firm with decades of experience investing in and building transformative biomedical companies. We are a multi-stage investor that partners with mission-driven entrepreneurs and like-minded investors to build innovative healthcare companies. These companies are harnessing rapidly evolving innovations in genomics, cell therapy, gene therapy, bioengineering, robotics, and artificial intelligence to develop high-impact, often transformative products for patients while generating exceptional returns for our investors and meaningful economic value to society. To date, Lumira's companies have brought dozens of biomedical innovations to the market, impacting the lives of over 1 billion patients worldwide. Lumira Ventures manages its activities from offices in Toronto, Montréal, Vancouver, and Boston.

