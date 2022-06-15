Anzeige
WKN: A3C9NH ISIN: CA30321D1006 Ticker-Symbol: XZ7 
Frankfurt
15.06.22
08:00 Uhr
0,026 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FABLED COPPER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FABLED COPPER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
15.06.2022 | 13:32
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fabled Copper Corp.: Fabled Book 6 Copper Occurrence reports up to 7.73% Copper in Chip Sampling

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - General Property Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Press release picture

The Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Press release picture

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; " The Bronson property comprises 4 mineral tenures covering approximately 2,524.6 hectares where the key objectives of the 2021 work program were to:

  1. Carry out a field campaign consisting of reconnaissance prospecting across the Bronson claims.
  2. Complete a focused program at the Book 6 vein target consisting of detailed sampling, Very Low Frequency Electromagnetic and ground magnetometer geophysical surveys and a UAV photogrammetry survey.
  3. Conduct alteration mineral mapping and targeting using Visible Near Infrared (VNIR), Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) and Thermal Infrared (TIR) Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) multispectral satellite data." See Figure 3 below.

Figure 3 - Bronson Property, Book 6 Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Press release picture

A total of 56 person days were spent on the property with 199 rock samples taken on 7 areas prospects which are the; Book 6, Book 9, B00k 10, 428 Central, 428 South, PJ105 and PJ100. See Figure 4 below.

Figure 4 - Bronson Property, Area of 2021 Prospecting

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Press release picture

We previously reported on the Book 6 property where an unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) photogrammetry survey was conducted over the Book 6 vein target resulting in

  1. Generate high resolution photogrammetry datasets for the vein target to better understand bedrock controls on copper mineralization.
  2. Generate high resolution Digital Terrain Models (DTMs) to assist with 3D modelling of the targets.
  3. Generate baseline imagery to record current state of surface disturbance at sites that will be actively explored in coming years.

The data generated was used for in-field targeting of visual copper occurrences on the color orthophoto due to the 3 cm resolution which led to field examination of the mineralization and the sampling of the Book 6 vein where a total of 113 samples were collect as a first pass evaluation. Press link here to view Bronson Property Book 6 Vein drone flight mission.

The Book 6 veining is exposed striking southward along a relatively flat-lying valley at elevations of 1,988 to 1,912 meters. A total of 113 rock samples, 11 grab samples, (7 float samples and 95 chip samples), were collected along the exposed veining and in the surrounding areas. See Photo 1 below.

Photo 1 - Bronson Property, Book Vein as Seen by Helicopter

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Press release picture

Two veins, labelled the Main & the West, were systematically chip sampled at various locations south along the veining. Each section was chained (measured) southward from sample D-723035 at the north end of the mineralized Main Vein. The section assays and averages are presented in Table 1 below.

The Main Vein was chip sampled along 68 meters, at widths of 0.50 to 1.60 m. (sections 0 to 68 meters South). The Main Vein strikes 177 to 181 degrees through sheared sediments and dips steeply to the west. At its southern end where it is intruded by a northwesttrending dyke, the vein slightly bends to the east-southeast. Chalcopyrite concentrations of up 10% were observed in the samples, but generally the chalcopyrite content is around 1%. See Figures 5, 6 below.

Figure 5 - Bronson Property, Book 6 - Northern Sample Locations and Copper Values

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 6 - Bronson Property, Book 6 - Southern Sample Locations and Copper Values

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Press release picture

Twelve sections were chip sampled (D-723035-042 & 044-055) along 68 meters. Nine of the 12 sections averaged 0.13 to 0.47% Cu, across widths of 0.65 to 1.40 meters.

Three sections averaged 2.10 to 6.40% Cu:

  • section 31S (samples D-723042 & 044) - 2.83% Cu across 0.70 meters;
  • section 55S (samples D-723052 & 053) - 2.10% Cu across 1.00 meter; and
  • section 68S (samples D-723054 & 055) - 6.36% Cu across 1.60 meters.

Four individual chip samples contained a Cu content of over 1%:

  • samples D-723042 & 044 along section 31S assaying 1.57 and 3.77 % Cu across 0.30 and 0.40 meters, respectively;
  • sample D723053 across 0.60 meters on section 55S assayed 3.44% Cu; and
  • sample D723054 collected across 1.10 meters on section 68S contained 7.73% Cu, See Photo 2 below.

Photo 2 - Bronson Property, Book 6 North Mineralized Vein

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Press release picture

The mineralized West Vein is exposed at numerous locations along a length of approximately 400 meters. This vein strikes 175 to 183degrees and dips 85 degrees to the west, is 0.20 to 3.60 meters wide and contains up to 75% massive chalcopyrite & 2% bornite.Galena concentrations of < 1% to 20% were observed in three samples (D-723080, 092 & 116). In the north, the West Vein lies 2 to 10meters west of the Main Vein, and while the Main Vein appears to be cut-off by a northwest trending dyke. The West vein continues southward and is offset to the west at various locations where the dykes are exposed. Fifty-six chip samples (D-723057-069, 077-084,086-095, 097-100, 102-113 & 115-123) were collected across 34 sections from 31S to 411S, at elevations of 1912-1962 meters. See Photo 3 below.

Photo 3 - Bronson Property, Book 6 North Mineralized Vein

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Press release picture

Of the 34 sections sampled, 13 sections, collected across widths of 0.20 to 4.70 meters, contained > 1% Cu.

Table 1 - Bronson Property, Book 6 Copper Occurrence

SAMPLENUMBERS

NAD83E

NAD83N

ELEV.

SECTION LOC.

meters

WIDTH

meters

CU

%

VEIN

(for each section)

(center)

(center)

(S. from D-723035)

D-723035

366156

6449512

1988

0

0.65

0.41

Main

D-723036

366156

6449508

1988

4

1.10

0.15

Main

D-723037

366155

6449504

1988

8

0.80

0.13

Main

D-723038

366155

6449501

1988

11

0.80

0.37

Main

D-723039, 040

366155

6449492

1988

20

1.50

0.25

Main

D-723041

366153

6449486

1988

26

1.00

0.39

Main

D-723042, 044

366155

6449481

1988

31

0.70

2.83

Main

D-723045, 046, 051

366154

6449470

1988

42

1.00

0.33

Main

D7-23047

366153

6449467

1988

45

0.90

0.37

Main

D-723048, 049, 050

366153

6449463

1988

49

1.40

0.47

Main

D-723052, 053

366153

6449457

1988

55

1.00

2.10

Main

D-723054, 055

366154

6449444

1988

68

1.60

6.36

Main

D-723057

366153

6449481

1988

31

0.40

0.26

West

D-723058

366153

6449472

1988

40

1.20

0.06

West

D-723059

366148

6449463

1988

49

0.50

0.01

West

D-723060

366147

6449460

1988

52

0.50

0.00

West

D-723061, 062, 063

366148

6449454

1988

58

2.20

0.09

West

D-723064, 065

366147

6449448

1988

64

1.30

0.10

West

D-723066

366147

6449444

1969

68

1.10

0.01

West

D-723067, 068

366142

6449399

1969

113

1.00

2.31

West

D-723069, 077

366133

6449337

1954

175

1.50

0.49

West

D-723078, 079

366134

6449334

1954

178

1.30

1.03

West

D-723080

366133

6449323

1954

189

1.00

1.25

West

D-723081, 082

366132

6449317

1954

195

1.20

1.03

West

D-723083

366130

6449305

1954

207

0.80

0.20

West

D-723084

366129

6449298

1954

214

0.50

0.25

West

D-723086

366128

6449293

1954

219

1.00

0.35

West

D-723087

366128

6449283

1954

229

0.80

0.16

West

D-723088

366127

6449274

1954

238

0.80

0.15

West

D-723089,090

366126

6449268

1954

244

2.40

0.17

West

D-723091, 092

366125

6449255

1954

257

1.30

0.51

West

D-723093

366124

6449237

1954

275

1.00

0.40

West

D-723094

366123

6449229

1954

283

0.90

3.04

West

D-723095, 097

366123

6449220

1954

292

0.90

1.40

West

D-723098, 099

366123

6449217

1954

295

0.80

5.38

West

D-723100

366124

6449209

1954

303

0.80

0.68

West

D-723102

366103

6449190

1917

322

0.20

2.62

West

D-723103

366103

6449187

1917

325

0.25

4.18

West

D-723104, 105

366102

6449182

1917

330

0.35

0.12

West

D-723106, 107, 108

366102

6449182

1917

335

1.00

0.26

West

D-723109, 110

366102

6449177

1917

338

0.65

0.93

West

D-723111

366100

6449149

1922

363

0.40

3.19

West

D-723112

366088

6449109

1912

403

1.50

0.52

West

D-723113, 115, 116, 117

366089

6449105

1912

407

4.70

2.10

West

D-723118, 119, 120, 121

366090

6449103

1912

409

2.30

1.26

West

D-723122, 123

366091

6449101

1912

411

2.30

2.38

West

Sections of interest with Cu % / widths include, See Photo 4 below:

  • section 113S - 2.31% Cu/1.00 m.; section 178S - 1.03% Cu/1.30 m.;
  • section 189S - 1.25% Cu/1.00 m.; section 195S - 1.03% Cu/1.20 m.:
  • section 283S - 3.04% Cu/0.90 m.; section 292S - 1.40% Cu/0.9m.;
  • section 295S - 5.38% Cu/0.80 m.; section 322S - 2.62% Cu/0.20 m.;
  • section 325S - 4.18% Cu/0.25 m.; section 363S - 3.19% Cu/0.40 m.;
  • section 407S - 2.10% Cu/4.70 m.; section 409S - 1.26% Cu/2.30 m.;
  • section 411S - 2.38% Cu/2.30 m.

Photo 4 - Bronson Property, Book 6 North Mineralized Vein Sections of Interest

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Press release picture

Eighteen individual chip samples assayed higher than 1% Cu. Of the 56 chip samples taken, 7 (D-723062, 90,107,108,109,117 and 119)were collected from sheared sediments surrounding the vein. Samples D-723117 & 119, of sheared sediments, on sections 407S &409S, contained 0.43% Cu across 1.10 meter and 0.88% Cu across 0.50 meter, respectively.

Lead and Zinc amounts of over 1% and silver amounts over 10 ppm (g/t) were observed in samples:

  • D-723080 - 1.20% Pb across 1.00 m.; D-723084 - 12.90 ppm Ag across 0.50 m.;
  • D-723092 - 7.33% Pb & 55.90 ppm Ag across 0.50 m.; D-723095 - 14 ppm Ag across 0.50 m.;
  • D-723098 - 1.46% Zn across 0.30 m.; D-723099 - 28.40 ppm Ag across 0.50 m.;
  • D-723116 - 1.50% Pb across 1.10 m.; D-723120 - 19.10 ppm Ag across 0.30 m.

Along strike, 30 to 90 meters north of the Main Vein and 30 to 150 meters south of the West Vein, non- mineralized exposures ofquartz-carbonate veining were prospected. In the north, 5 samples (D-723026-028 & 031-032) were collected and to the south 4 samples (D-723124-127) were taken. All these samples assayed < 0.02% Cu.

An exposure of irregular shaped, mineralized (up to 10% chalcopyrite), quartz-carbonate veining was discovered at elevations of 1,871-1,873 meters, 270 meters southeast of the south end of the West Vein. The veining appears to be up to 3.60 meters in width. See Photo 5 below

Photo 5 - Bronson Property, Book 6 West Mineralized Vein

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Press release picture

Nine chip samples (D-723128-128 & 131-137) were collected at various orientations, across 3 sections of veining and sediments. Sample D-723131 of vein across 0.80 meters, contained the highest Cu content of 5.42%. The remaining samples assayed < 0.36%Cu. A grab sample (D-723074) of veining was collected 30 meters to the north at an elevation of 1,874 meters. This sample, with 3%sulphides, had a copper assay result of 0.65%.

North and northeast of the Main Vein, numerous, mainly northwest striking tension veins, were sampled. The veins are not mineralized and the 8 samples collected (D-723019-025 & 030 assayed low in Cu, <0.036%. A south trending quartz vein, 350 meters east-northeast of the Main Vein, was grab sampled (D-323029) and contained a low Cu assay of 0.002%.

Mineralized (1% chalcopyrite) float sample (D-723035) collected in a creek, at the south end of the Main Vein assayed 2.45% Copper.

All samples taken were photographic and GPS location taken plus a metal sample tag left in place for future reference if required. All this data plus the assay results were geotagged and placed in a .kml /.kmz file for use such as google earth for easy reference. See Photo 6 below.

Photo 6 - Bronson Property, Book 6 Geotagged data

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Press release picture

Going Forwards

Additional releases on the geophysics and structural interpretation results of the Bronson Property, Book 6 copper occurrence will be forth coming in the following weeks.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.
Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Fabled Copper Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705187/Fabled-Book-6-Copper-Occurrence-reports-up-to-773-Copper-in-Chip-Sampling

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
