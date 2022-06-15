Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) -Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV: PGE), focused on battery, catalytic and precious metals at the Company's flagship Stillwater West project in Montana, USA, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, which will be held IN PERSON and will take place on June 19-21, 2022, at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

CEO, Michael Rowley will be presenting at 2:50PM ET on June 20th. Management from Stillwater Critical Minerals will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference. Interested parties should contact Nancy Larned at nlarned@vidconferences.com to inquire about registering to attend.

THE Event, Canada's First Tier I Mining Investment event is committed to bringing a global audience to Québec to showcase the best of Canadian mining. THE Event will feature a mix of exploration, development, royalty companies and producers representing all commodities. CEOs will be asked to present in a unique "THE Talk" format, be part of a panel, or be interviewed. THE Event will also feature keynotes and panels with well-known industry thought leaders.

Information regarding THE Event including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers and a preliminary agenda can be found at https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/canadas-first-tier-1-mining-conference/

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV: PGE) (OTCQB: PGEZF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district of Montana, USA. With the recent addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team, the Company is well-positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from the district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group and other metals by neighbouring, Sibanye-Stillwater. The Platreef-style nickel and copper sulphide deposits at Stillwater West are open for expansion along trend and at depth, with an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource update expected in 2022. Stillwater CM also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, which is currently under an earn-in agreement with an option to joint venture whereby Heritage Mining may earn up to a 90% interest in the project by completing payments and work on the project. Visit www.criticalminerals.com for more information.

About The Event Series

THE Event Series Conferences creates and develops unique, invitation only, premier investment conferences focused on providing participants and investors the best in investor conference experiences. THE Event Series Conferences planned for 2022 and beyond will be focused on other industry sectors and will be announced soon. To find out more about THE Event Conferences, please visit our website at https://vidconferences.com/

