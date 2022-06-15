Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") announces it has signed a nationwide agreement in the United States with a leading insurance company that many refer to as, 'the most loved insurance company in America."

'Zonetail Home' is a mobile platform designed for high-rise residential buildings, as well as property-managed townhouses and gated communities. The platform connects the residents to the amenities and services of their building through the convenience of the 'Zonetail Home' mobile application.

Using the Zonetail platform, residents can access the building's community news and activity feeds, community calendar, document libraries, and book building amenities, such as visitor parking or the elevator. In addition, residents can create and track maintenance requests, access links to pay their rent or monthly maintenance dues and receive push notifications from property management. The 'Zonetail Home' app digitizes the entire communication process between property management and their residents.

Included on the 'Zonetail Home' platform is an 'Explore' marketplace, highlighting the businesses and services in the local area that residents need. These businesses pay Zonetail a transactional fee for products and services purchased through the 'Zonetail Home' application.

Insurance is an essential service that Zonetail must be able to provide to the residents using its platform. Whether a Zonetail user rents or owns, every single one of them requires insurance.

Through the Zonetail platform, the Company's newest insurance partner, who cannot be named at the time of this release, will have the ability to communicate directly to residents, offering a range of insurance policies, from renter's and homeowner's insurance, to auto, life and even pet insurance. Zonetail users in the United States will now have access to an A.I. chatbot, to get the right, custom-built policies at the most competitive rates offered in the industry, and quotes in as little as 90 seconds.

"With a quick look at the thousands of positive online reviews, you can clearly see why our latest partner is 'the most loved insurance company in America', and with a 4.9-star rating on the AppStore, it's no wonder why," said Mark Holmes, CEO and President of Zonetail. "We're very excited to add this latest partnership to our growing portfolio, bringing this necessary service backed by industry leading onboarding and customer support, to our end users."

Plans are in motion to launch in the coming days, and the Company states that it will receive a transaction fee for every insurance policy sold across the U.S.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform and market network that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities and services . Our Mission is to provide a state-of-the-art mobile platform that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services. And our Vision is to build a critical mass of users in the hard-to-reach, high rise residential vertical, through a unique mobile market network model - providing vital information, products, and services at the tap of a screen. We are the search engine to optimize your home. Zonetail also has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hotels in the world representing approximately 35,000 hotels and 65% of the U.S. hotel market. The Company expects to relaunch its hotel vertical when market conditions within the hotel industry have rebounded after COVID.

Legal Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to Zonetail's current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Zonetail's business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Zonetail undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Zonetail in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors Zonetail believes are appropriate, and, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Zonetail believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, prospective purchasers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

