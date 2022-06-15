Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Infosys for Accelerating Digital Transformation, Addressing Real-world Problems, and Maximizing Value for Clients with Its Applied AI Offering

Infosys' solution offering delivers a positive experience, improves efficiency and data privacy, reduces cost and time to market

SAN ANTONIO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recognizes Infosys with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award, based on its recent artificial intelligence (AI) services industry assessment. The company provides a clear AI services strategy that addresses customers' concerns and needs to solve their unique business challenges. Infosys addresses real-world problems and maximizes value for its clients, from incubation to industrialization, with its integrated AI solution. The company caters to enterprise-level AI problems around governance and regulations, complexities, rapidly changing technology, legacy systems, and skillset shortage. The company's applied AI capabilities deliver a positive experience, improve efficiency and data privacy, reduce costs and time to market. It also eliminates the need for expertise and improves productivity.

Infosys applied AI integrates automation, analytics, cloud, and robotics to accelerate the digital transformation journey and generate value from AI at scale. The ready-to-use AI strategy supports the development, testing, maintenance, modernization, migration, implementation, and rollout of projects and services. The company has expanded its business models to cater to customer requirements and has built its strategy on discovering, democratizing, and de-risking AI. Discover AI assesses and uncovers AI's true potential and determines the right-fit use cases. Democratize AI strategically uses and analyzes data extracted from online sources and ensures AI development is available to a broad customer base. De-risk AI evaluates unstructured data with varied risks and reskills talent to promote seamless human-machine co-working.

Hemangi Patel, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, stated that "Infosys applied AI covers all of the AI-services lifecycle across discovery, enablement, innovation, acceleration, servicing, and de-risking. The multiple automation technologies ensure that the AI strategy is unlimited, flexible, and supports end-to-end processes. Infosys also integrates AI with intuitive, adaptable, agile, and scalable features to reshape its capabilities. It offers tailored solutions and services that cater to customer needs to accelerate the digital transformation journey."

Infosys applied AI helps enterprises adopt a comprehensive approach and roadmap to scaling enterprise-grade AI for their businesses. It converges the power of AI, analytics and cloud to deliver new business solutions and perceptive experiences. The integrated offering can future-proof and efficiently scale AI investments enterprise-wide while managing the risks. Infosys implements best-in-class practices and leverages AI to create measurable business value to enhance customer service and satisfaction, solve unique business problems, and promote seamless business continuity.

Balakrishna D R, Executive Vice President, Service Offering Head - ECS, AI and Automation, Infosys, said, "The recognition from Frost & Sullivan validates our performance and consistency in delivering industry-grade AI services to maximize business value for our clients in an agile and time-bound manner. The endorsement reinforces the ability of Infosys applied AI to help clients seamlessly scale their AI investments. Positive feedback from industry analysts and experts indicates our design thinking approach and endeavor in realizing simplification and agility through Infosys applied AI has resonated well with the business ecosystem. We will continue to foster client confidence with future-ready AI services to promote seamless human-machine collaboration."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

