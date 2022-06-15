Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.06.2022
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Kommt etwas ganz Großes auf uns zu?
WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
Frankfurt
15.06.22
11:30 Uhr
12,100 Euro
+0,200
+1,68 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
15.06.2022 | 13:34
Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

DJ Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest 15-Jun-2022 / 12:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares Travis Perkins plc 
to which voting rights are attachedii: 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
UK 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                 X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                  Artemis Investment Management LLP 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)          UK 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:        13 June 2022 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):             14 June 2022 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                              % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial    Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares    instruments       in % (8.A +  voting rights of 
                  (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  8.B)      issuervii 
                              2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   5.059519         0.000000        5.059519    10,751,952 
reached 
Position of previous notification 
(if                N/A           N/A           N/A      N/A 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of   Number of voting rightsix           % of voting rights 
shares 
ISIN code (if                                          Indirect 
possible)     Direct         Indirect        Direct 
                                                 (Art 10 of Directive 
          (Art 9 of Directive  (Art 10 of Directive  (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/ 2004/109/EC) 
          2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)          (DTR5.2.1) 
 
Ordinary Shares 
(ISIN:       0           10,751,952       0               5.059519 
GB00BK9RKT01) 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A   10,751,952                   5.059519 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
                             Number of voting rights that may be 
Type of financial Expiration    Exercise/      acquired if the instrument is     % of voting rights 
instrument     datex       Conversion Periodxi 
                             exercised/converted. 
N/A        N/A        N/A         N/A                  N/A 
 
 
                   SUBTOTAL 8. B 1   N/A                  N/A 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of     Expiration     Exercise/  Physical or cash 
financial    datex        Conversion           Number of voting rights   % of voting rights 
instrument              Period xi  settlementxii 
N/A       N/A         N/A     N/A        N/A             N/A 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2   N/A             N/A 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
           % of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial   Total of both if it equals 
Namexv        equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
           notifiable threshold     than the notifiable threshold      notifiable threshold 
Artemis Investment  5.059190                                5.059190% 
Management LLP 
Artemis Investment 
Management LLP 
           2.944389                                2.944389% 
(Artemis Fund 
Managers Limited) 
 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy 
holder 
The number and % of 
voting rights held 
The date until which 
the voting rights 
will be held 
 
11. Additional 
informationxvi 
Voting rights ownership is calculated based on 212,509,334 voting shares outstanding. 
 
Place of completion London, UK 
Date of completion  14 June 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  168532 
EQS News ID:  1376375 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1376375&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2022 07:01 ET (11:01 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.