Johnson & Johnson Vision on Track for Multinational Launch of New Contact Lens Innovation: ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day

Latest Johnson & Johnson Vision contact lens innovation to launch across the US, Canada and multiple European countries in autumn 2022

71% of eye care professionals say patients are reporting issues with eye comfort due to screen time 1

New ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day and ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL contact lenses designed for proven performance2,3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision,* a global leader in eye health and part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech,** today announced it has received U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) clearance, Health Canada approval and completed CE Mark activities for its latest contact lens innovation, ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day and ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL. The announcement comes during the 125th Annual AOA Congress and 54th Annual AOSA Conference: Optometry's Meeting 2022 in Chicago (June 15-18).

The new contact lenses were developed to provide all-day comfort and visual clarity,2,3 amidst feedback from eye care professionals and patients that today's modern lifestyles, long hours and increased use of digital devices are taking a toll on eye comfort. A recent survey found the majority (71%) of eye care professionals are seeing patients who are experiencing eye discomfort related to increased screen-time,1 with young contact lens wearers spending an average of 9 hours per day in front of a screen,4,5,6 causing them to blink less and experience more dryness and eye fatigue.7,8,9

"Our lives have evolved significantly over the past few years creating increased demands on our eyes," said Peter Menziuso, Company Group Chairman, Johnson & Johnson Vision.† As pioneers in eye health, we're leading with high science and deep clinical expertise to innovate for those moments that matter. ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day is the latest in our long heritage of leading-edge innovation and we look forward to bringing this solution for patients experiencing ever-demanding lifestyles and environments."

Available in spherical and multifocal, ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day contact lenses are designed to address multiple vision correction needs. They will be a premium range of daily disposable contact lenses designed for proven performance.2,3

The new lenses are anticipated to be made available in the US, Canada and multiple European countries in the autumn.

About Johnson & Johnson Vision*

At Johnson & Johnson Vision, part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech**, we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health worldwide. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address unmet needs including refractive error, cataracts, and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better, live better. Visit us at jjvision.com, follow @JNJVision on Twitter, Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn, and @JNJVision on Facebook.

About Johnson & JohnsonMedTech**

At Johnson & Johnson MedTech, we unleash diverse healthcare expertise, purposeful technology, and a passion for people to transform the future of medical intervention and empower everyone to live their best life possible. For more than a century, we have driven breakthrough scientific innovation to address unmet needs and reimagine health. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision, and interventional solutions, we continue to help save lives and create a future where healthcare solutions are smarter, less invasive, and more personalized.

* Johnson & Johnson Vision represents the products and services of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., and the affiliates of both.

** Johnson & Johnson MedTech comprises the surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions businesses within Johnson & Johnson's MedTech segment.

† Peter Menziuso is an employee of Johnson & Johnson Vision, Inc. with oversight as the Global President of the Vision Care organization.

