Patient Positioning Systems Market Worth $1.78 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global patient positioning systems market size is expected to reach USD 1.78 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030. This market is expected to witness lucrative growth owing to rising awareness about and surging expenditure on diagnostic procedures. In addition, the increasing prevalence of cancer and the rising geriatric population are expected to assist in market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

By product, the tables segment held a lucrative market share in 2021, owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and the rising number of surgeries performed.

In terms of application, the surgery segment is expected to account for the dominant market share on account of the rising incidence of cancer, globally.

By end-use, the ambulatory segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period owing to an increase in precision of minimally invasive technologies.

North America is projected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of diagnostic centers.

In October 2021 , Esaote, an Italian company in the biomedical sector entered the world of total body magnetic resonance imaging with the novel system called "Magnifico Open". The open magnet and easy-to-access patient table enable fast and comfortable patient positioning.

Read 150-page market research report, "Patient Positioning Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report Products (Tables, Accessories), By Application (Surgery, Diagnostics), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Patient Positioning Systems Market Growth & Trends

The COVID-19 pandemic has made unprecedented consequences on daily lives in addition to the worldwide economy. A significant burden is formed on healthcare systems across the globe. Currently, as the pandemic starts to subside, governments of various countries are focusing on recognizing the cracks in their healthcare infrastructure and are taking initiatives to bolster the same. The market is projected to benefit from this up-gradation of healthcare establishments across the world. For instance, in December 2020, Victorian hospitals received financial support to upgrade infrastructure and equipment.

According to the WHO, Cancer is a leading cause of death globally, reporting for almost 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths. While as per the National Cancer Institute statistics, there were approximately 16.9 million cancer survivors in the U.S. as of January 2019. The number of cancer survivors is expected to increase to 22.2 million by 2030. The most common types of cancer are breast cancer, prostate cancer, and colon and rectum cancer. This steady increase in disease prevalence acts as a driver for R&D investments in the industry. An increase in innovation has resulted in improved efficiency and accuracy of these systems in cancer therapy. These products keep patients immobile yet comfortable during radiotherapy. This is anticipated to supplement industry growth.

Rising expenditure on diagnostics procedures has been a strong force driving demand in the market. According to research published by NCBI, the majority of oncologists and cardiologists in the U.S. and Germany prescribe diagnostics tests and choose a treatment plan only after studying test results. Thus, the demand for diagnostics tests is increasing globally.

Patient Positioning Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global patient positioning systems market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Patient Positioning Systems Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Tables

Accessories

Patient Positioning Systems Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Surgery

Diagnostics

Others

Patient Positioning Systems Market - End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hospital

Ambulatory Centers

Others

Patient Positioning Systems Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players in Patient Positioning Systems Market

Medtronic

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Medline Industries

Skytron, LLC

Smith & Nephew

STERIS plc

Mizuho OSI

LEONI AG

OPT SurgiSystems Srl

