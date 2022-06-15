Infinidat Celebrates Success at Storage Magazine UK Storries Awards XIX

Winner: Hybrid Storage Vendor of the Year, Runner-up: Immutable Storage Company of the Year

WALTHAM, Mass. and LONDON, June 15, 2022a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that its extensive storage platforms have been celebrated with awards from Storage Magazine, UK.



Now in its 19th year, the Storage Magazine Storries Awards have grown in stature annually and are regarded as one of the most important events on the enterprise IT calendar. Designed to recognize the industry's finest products, companies, and people, Infinidat has been named a winner in previous years.

Infinidat was named the Winner in the Hybrid Storage Vendor of the Year category and Runner-up for Immutable Storage Company of the Year.

"We are thrilled to have been recognized," said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. "Infinidat set out to be a strong innovator and the results of this year's Storries Awards are a testament to how we have succeeded in achieving this goal. Our platforms deliver enterprise users the most effective solutions to consolidate their storage estate, while taking advantage of the highest availability, cyber resiliency, and performance for the lowest total cost of ownership. At a time when resources are strained and businesses seek ways to cut their carbon footprint and their expense base, opting for Infinidat is the obvious choice."

"Infinidat's enterprise storage platforms and solutions deliver unmatched performance and availability with the added benefits of comprehensive cyber resilience and dramatic reductions in capital and operational expenses," said John Greenwood, Chief Strategy Officer at Virtual Effect, an Infinidat Solution Partner. "Cybersecurity issues continue to be at the top of the list of not just CIOs and CISOs, but also CEOs. With its market-beating innovation rates, Infinidat recognizes how essential it is for enterprises to develop robust cyber resilience strategies across their entire data center, particularly their storage estate. Infinidat deserves to have been so successful at this year's Storries Awards."

The Storage Magazine - The Storries XIX Awards winners were announced on June 9, 2022 at a gala dinner event.

Click herefor the complete list of industry awards won by Infinidat.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat's software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

