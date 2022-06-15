Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Partners with Professional Diversity Network

Collaborating to help find and hire diverse talent

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting software and on-demand services company, is pleased to announce its partnership with Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN), ("PDN"), a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, and educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals.

"PDN is proud to partner with Recruiter.com to help employers access diverse talent," said Adam He, CEO of PDN. "As a top diversity recruitment platform offering recruitment events and job posting solutions, PDN offers a unique and scalable talent acquisition channel for reaching diverse candidates. PDN's collaboration with Recruiter.com will help distribute job postings across Recruiter.com's career communities for added exposure. PDN will also be proud to be the Official Partner of Recruiter.com's new career community for Diversity professionals."

Through the partnership, Recruiter.com and PDN will jointly distribute job postings and co-market their diversity recruitment offerings. Recruiter.com will launch a specialized career community focused on diversity, which PDN will sponsor, and offer a new diversity upgrade for its job posts across its career communities. PDN will distribute these upgraded jobs to its online career sites to showcase these jobs to its professional audience.

"Diversity recruitment is a critical component of modern talent acquisition," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "Recruiter.com is committed to building unique product offerings for reaching diverse talent. Our career communities will list a special upgrade option to reach active candidates for greater distribution to diverse talent, while our AI recruiting software indexes over 160M profiles to reach passive candidates. Recruiter.com is excited to partner with PDN, and we look forward to developing exceptional diversity recruitment solutions through the collaboration."

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. has been the exclusive and selected career partner for many leading professional and community-based organizations, including IAW (International Association of Women, NAACP, National Urban League, and many HBCU fraternities and sororities.

The partnership will focus on providing diversity recruiting solutions to employers, and support hiring initiatives for women, minorities, veterans, LGBTQ+, and disabled persons. To learn more about the companies' hiring solutions, please visit: https://www.recruiter.com/employers.html or https://www.prodivnet.com/employer-offers.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation,Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/

LinkedIn Company Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1240434

Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom

Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotCom

Company Contact:

Nicole Gallina

Corporate Communications

investors@recruiter.com

About Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) is a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. We operate several other business units in the United States including the International Association of Women (IAW), which is one of the largest, most recognized networking organizations of professional women in the country, spanning more than 200 industries and professions, and RemoteMore USA, Inc., an online platform specialized in remote hiring of developers.

Through an online employee recruitment platform that leverages our affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to comply with the Equal Employment Opportunity Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBTQ+ and disabled persons globally.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/704929/Recruitercom-Partners-with-Professional-Diversity-Network