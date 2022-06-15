IKIN Inc.: IKIN to Sponsor Idea Showcase and IoT Evolution Conference at ITEXPO 2022

Company Leadership Will Describe the Business Opportunities Enabled Through Holographic Solutions

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, announced it will have a major presence at the upcoming ITEXPO, taking place June 21-24, 2022 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale. Considered the foremost provider of holographic solutions, IKIN is the Platinum Sponsor of the co-located IoT Evolution Conference, and is also sponsor of the event's Idea Showcase, which highlights up-and-coming technology companies. IKIN executives will speak in multiple sessions throughout the conference, including panels in the 5G and IoT tracks.

IKIN joins ITEXPO after announcing the commercial release of its IKIN ARC terminal. The device is the world's first ambient-light made-for-purpose holographic display that allows users to collaborate without the use of goggles or headgear.

IKIN chief executive officer Joe Ward will join two panel sessions on June 24th. His session in the Industrial IoT Solutions track, "Industrial IoT: The Innovation Never Stops," is scheduled for 3 pm. He will then join the session "Unearthing the ROI in 5G" in the 5G track. This panel begins at 3:30 pm.

Taylor Scott, IKIN's chief technology officer, will also take the stage during the conference. He will participate in the session "Digital Twins and Transformation" scheduled for June 22 at 1 pm. He will also join the panel "Strategies in Warehouse Management" in the IoT Evolution track, scheduled for 3 pm that same day. Scott will also deliver the standalone presentation on June 24 at 2 pm on the business value of holography in 5G environments. Scott will round out his ITEXPO duties when he provides the opening remarks of the Idea Showcase later that afternoon at 4:15 pm.

"IKIN has been at the forefront of developing holographic technology that will transform the way individuals, families, and entire organizations interact," said Joe Ward, IKIN's chief executive officer. "We are excited to return to ITEXPO, which is where IKIN first introduced our technology. It is an event that brings together an eclectic mix of innovators, influencers, channels, and customers, and gives us a unique platform to tell our story, engage with the industry, and showcase our innovations."

To learn more about IKIN and its holographic technology, please visit www.ikininc.com.

About IKIN, Inc.

IKIN is an innovator of visual technology that enables customers and partners to offer high-resolution 3D volumetric imaging to businesses and consumers. The company has patented technology that enables solid state holograms to exist in ambient light. IKIN offers its RYZ Framework to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and developers looking to utilize holographic displays as a differentiator for vertical market applications. The company will also offer its RYZ Accessory-a device that enables holograms for personal use-in early 2023.

