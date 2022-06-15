The AMR global market leader's new software lays a technology foundation to enable faster missions, tighter integration with other systems and enhanced cybersecurity

Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) today introduced a new software foundation that enables more robust and scalable autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for faster missions, tighter integration with other systems, and enhanced cybersecurity.

The first phase of the new software, available today for both individual and entire fleets, focuses on a faster, more intuitive user interface that enables customers to more quickly perform functions such as:

planning and re-planning navigation on the fly around obstacles with optimized reaction to anything moving nearby, such as other robots, forklifts or human workers

navigating in large facilities efficiently and switch smoothly between different floors or production halls

Being able to navigate efficiently while avoiding bottlenecks is vital for the performance of AMRs, and these new functionalities ensure optimum throughput for the MiR robots.

"Our experiences with hundreds of customers over the years has made it clear not only that software is key to automation, but also which new features provide the greatest overall experience," said Søren E. Nielsen, president of MiR. "This new software stack lays a powerful foundation for optimizing the use of our AMRs now and into the future as we adapt to dynamic environments and technology advancements. From enabling operators to more quickly and smoothly plan out the robots' missions or ensuring even greater levels of cybersecurity and integration across a facility's myriad systems, we will continue to enhance our robots' performance to keep facilities productive and business executives happy."

Ease of Use and Enhanced Cybersecurity to Meet Customer Needs

MiR has always offered AMR solutions that were easy to control for the users. The new MiR software comes with a completely redesigned user-interface to enhance the overall ease of use. The UI has different user levels and is simple to setup from desktop computers, smartphones and tablets, where employees can access different dashboards or summon the robots with a single click.

"We want to empower companies to get started with automation in a simple way," Nielsen said. "It takes less than an hour to set up simple tasks for a robot via our new interface. For more complex tasks that might require advanced features and settings, the UI still enables employees to easily and efficiently operate the robots. When combined with the added efficiency of the robots, users quickly realize a low total cost of ownership of our AMRs."

In addition, MiR's increased focus on cybersecurity is evident with this new software, with new security improvements according to the IEC 62443 cybersecurity standard for industrial automation systems, including:

software code signing

extended robot authentication

update of the robot operating system

