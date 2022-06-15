Breakthrough innovation in AI voice technology revolutionizes how anyone can sound online

Voicemod (www.voicemod.net), the world leader in augmented voice and interactive audio, ??is releasing its proprietary, first-of-its-kind voice conversion product powered by artificial intelligence (AI). This new collection of AI voices is a giant leap in innovation in developing speech-to-speech voice transformation capabilities. Voicemod empowers people to find their sonic and gender identity in digital spaces and create their personalized voice avatars in real time.

KEY POINTS

AI voices unlock a previously impossible level of customization in online audio expression, furthering Voicemod's mission to allow users to sound how they want to sound.

The real-time speech-to-speech voice conversion engine makes it possible to create realistic synthetic voices while keeping facets of a user's original voice such as emotion, accentuation, and pacing, creating unique sonic identities.

This technology will enable Voicemod's millions of users, ranging from gamers and roleplayers to people not comfortable with their voice, to better express themselves online.

Voicemod's technology innovation in speech-to-speech voice conversion allows for personal customization or integration of the user's personality. It offers people extensive freedom in how much of their natural voice they keep or mix, resulting in a unique, personalized voice avatar that fits their needs on a case-by-case basis for work or play.

Speech-to-speech AI-based voice technology not only expands the degree to which users can alter a source voice, but it also provides the ability to add or remove accents. Gamers and roleplayers can speak with an accurate re-creation of their favorite character, without the need for voice acting.

"This is a first step into the future. With further development of AI voices, it's not only going to help people like me in the trans community, it's going to change the meta of the world," said Kairi Caitlyn, a VTuber on Twitch and the world's top Spellbreak competitive player/coach, as well as an esports gaming community organizer.

The Voicemod AI voices, available now in beta mode, range from realistic-sounding human voices to ones with added effects to complete fantasy characters. For example, in addition to Voicemod's masculine and feminine-sounding "Bob" and "Alice" voices, the celebrity-inspired "Morgan" voice offers fantasy characters such as Celestial, Narrator, The President, and The General. The technology launch contains multiple additional voices, combining both AI and classic sound design techniques to enable users to instantly turn into a pilot, an astronaut, and even digital entities, opening more creative possibilities than ever before.

"Voicemod AI Voices are lots of fun and give a richer experience for participants or for scenarios you're running your players through. Playing sci-fi? Grab that astronaut's voice! Want to sound like a deity? Morgan is your best bet. I can't wait to start using this for my sessions," said Cypheroftyr, an American streamer and TTRPG DEI consultant and developer known as the founder and director of the non-profit organization I Need Diverse Games.

With real-time voice-to-voice conversion technology, Voicemod is creating an entirely new toolset with which people can explore their audio self-expression for more genuine person-to-person communication.

"We're very excited to introduce the next stage in audio expression technology to our passionate community of Voicemod users and to the rest of the world," said Voicemod CEO and co-founder Jaime Bosch. "Integrating the power of real-time AI voices into our engine, combined with our growing catalog of IP partnerships, enables a previously impossible level of customization in audio expression online and in the metaverse."

Voicemod is shaping the future of communication by building industry-leading social audio tools that make it easy for anyone to create, customize, enhance, and control the way they sound online, in social apps, and even in the metaverse. The company's current suite of technology products already provides incredible capabilities to enthusiastic Voicemod users, with tools such as the recently launched PowerPitch technology for building realistic, persistent online voice identities for gaming, work, school, role-playing, or social communication.

Today, all Voicemod users can start experimenting with AI voices on their PCs, requesting their priority access at http://voicemod.net/ai-beta/. Become a Voicemod user to find your true voice persona for more immersive, enjoyable, and entertaining gaming and communications online.

