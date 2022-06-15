COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank EUR500mil 5NC4

Post Stabilisation Notice

June 15, 2022

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR 500,000,000

3.00% Green Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 14 September 2027

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: DE000CZ45W57 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000 Description: 3.00% Green Notes due 14 September 2027 Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

ABN AMRO

BBVA

ING Bank N.V.

Natixis S.A.

