Mittwoch, 15.06.2022
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Kommt etwas ganz Großes auf uns zu?
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
15.06.22
15:37 Uhr
7,836 Euro
+0,314
+4,17 %
15.06.2022 | 14:28
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank EUR500mil 5NC4

PR Newswire

London, June 15

Post Stabilisation Notice

June 15, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR 500,000,000

3.00% Green Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 14 September 2027

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any):n/a
ISIN:DE000CZ45W57
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 500,000,000
Description:3.00% Green Notes due 14 September 2027
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
ABN AMRO
BBVA
ING Bank N.V.
Natixis S.A.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

