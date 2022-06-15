SQL Technologies, Inc. dba Sky Technologies: Sky Technologies Announces Corporate Name Change to SKYX Platforms Corp.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) ("Sky Technologies" "Sky" or "the Company"), a Company significantly enhancing safety in homes and buildings as well as smart home lifestyle, with highly disruptive smart platform technologies and over 60 issued and pending patents globally, today announced that it changed its corporate name to SKYX Platforms Corp. in anticipation of its initial commercialization planned for the second half of 2022.

The Company's ticker symbol on the Nasdaq will remain "SKYX", and the CUSIP number for the Company's common stock will remain 78471E105. Outstanding stock certificates for shares of the Company continue to be valid and need not be exchanged.

"Our corporate name change to SKYX Platforms Corp. better reflects our business model and the value that our patented smart platform technologies provide to homes and various other buildings," said Rani Kohen, Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms. "We truly believe that our patented smart-safe platform technologies will revolutionize the smart home and lighting industries, by saving lives, time, cost and simplifying the process. Our platform technology will significantly enhance all around home safety as well as smart home capabilities, while fulfilling our mission to make homes and buildings become smart and safe as the new standard. We wanted a company name that better represented our identity, scope and value that our smart platform technology provides to customers in a variety of industries."

The corporate name change was approved by the Company's stockholders at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 14, 2022.

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the proposed initial public offering. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its smart products and technologies, the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of Sky's Plug Smart Platforms into multi-family residential buildings and communities and adoption by hotels, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Recommendations are not to be construed as, and may not result in, any binding agreements, arrangements or commitments for the use or adoption of the Company's technologies. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

SKYX@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: SKYX Platforms Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705190/Sky-Technologies-Announces-Corporate-Name-Change-to-SKYX-Platforms-Corp